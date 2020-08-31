HESTA partners for global equities

HESTA has entered into an international equities partnership with a specialist global manager, expanding on an existing mandate.

Martin Currie Investment Management will become the underlying investment manager for a new global equities portfolio for the $52 billion industry super fund. This is in addition to the Global Emerging Markets portfolio Martin Currie has managed since 2014.

Key to the new portfolio is its pricing, which is based on Martin Currie and HESTA's full relationship, rather than on each individual investment capability, Martin Currie said.

The new portfolio will be managed by Martin Currie's Edinburgh-based Global Long-Term Unconstrained (GLTU) team, led by Zehrid Osmani.

The GLTU strategy is a high conviction portfolio focused on long-term outperformance and backed by proprietary and systematic fundamental research.

HESTA's investment team also gains full access to Martin Currie's global investment reach, through research insights and proprietary ESG resources and analysis across global, emerging market and Australian equities, Martin Currie said.

"We look forward to working with a like-minded progressive partner like Martin Currie to drive towards better outcomes for HESTA and its member base in the years to come," HESTA general manager, growth Steven Semczyszyn said.

Partnering will also assist HESTA in achieving its carbon emission targets, he added.

Also commenting, Martin Currie co-head of global distribution Kimon Kouryialas said the fund manager is delighted that HESTA has such confidence in its global equities capabilities.

"The team at Martin Currie are committed to delivering truly differentiated alpha and research to assist HESTA and its members in achieving their retirement goals," Kouryialas said.