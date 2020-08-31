NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
HESTA partners for global equities
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   11:23AM

HESTA has entered into an international equities partnership with a specialist global manager, expanding on an existing mandate.

Martin Currie Investment Management will become the underlying investment manager for a new global equities portfolio for the $52 billion industry super fund. This is in addition to the Global Emerging Markets portfolio Martin Currie has managed since 2014.

Key to the new portfolio is its pricing, which is based on Martin Currie and HESTA's full relationship, rather than on each individual investment capability, Martin Currie said.

The new portfolio will be managed by Martin Currie's Edinburgh-based Global Long-Term Unconstrained (GLTU) team, led by Zehrid Osmani.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The GLTU strategy is a high conviction portfolio focused on long-term outperformance and backed by proprietary and systematic fundamental research.

HESTA's investment team also gains full access to Martin Currie's global investment reach, through research insights and proprietary ESG resources and analysis across global, emerging market and Australian equities, Martin Currie said.

"We look forward to working with a like-minded progressive partner like Martin Currie to drive towards better outcomes for HESTA and its member base in the years to come," HESTA general manager, growth Steven Semczyszyn said.

Partnering will also assist HESTA in achieving its carbon emission targets, he added.

Also commenting, Martin Currie co-head of global distribution Kimon Kouryialas said the fund manager is delighted that HESTA has such confidence in its global equities capabilities.

"The team at Martin Currie are committed to delivering truly differentiated alpha and research to assist HESTA and its members in achieving their retirement goals," Kouryialas said.

Read more: HESTAMartin Currie Investment ManagementGlobal Long-Term UnconstrainedKimon KouryialasSteven SemczyszynZehrid Osmani
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HESTA takes active approach to class actions
HESTA awards three-year mandate
HESTA advocates for change post Rio blast
HESTA consolidates investment options
Superannuation critical to economic recovery
MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed
Domestic violence super reforms stall
HESTA doubles down on climate action
Industry super accused of misleading consumers
Super-backed specialist centre opens in Hobart
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 1xQgGG8g