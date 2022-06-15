Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

HESTA names new chief growth officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JUN 2022   12:36PM

HESTA has promoted customer experience and insights leader Sam Harris to chief growth officer.

Harris first joined HESTA in 2012 and has been a member of the fund's leadership team since 2015. Harris was later appointed head of insights and customer experience in 2019.

In his current role, Harris helped transform HESTA's member experience with advanced business intelligence, analytics and insights.

Specifically, he helped develop a cloud-based advanced analytics platform that provides all HESTA employees with real-time insights.

Harris also oversaw the design of multiple initiatives to enhance the fund's product and digital capabilities.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey was pleased that Harris accepted this role to lead the growth team as the fund continues ahead with the implementation of its new three-year strategy.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

As part of the strategy, HESTA hopes to evolve its employee experience, adapt its operating models, deliver sustained benefit to members and grow with a deep member alignment.

Blakey said: "HESTA has begun a growth evolution, with Sam's appointment continuing to build our capabilities across the business to achieve strong member growth, delivering benefits of scale to members."

"With close to two decades in the super industry, Sam brings a wealth of experience to the chief growth officer position and has been influential in transforming our member experience, using member insights and segmentation to pave the way for strong member acquisition."

"I know he will bring the same insights-driven thinking to the CGO role and will lead our growth team to further enhance its capabilities and deepen relationships with our partners."

Speaking about his new position, Harris said: "HESTA is undergoing an extraordinary period of growth and transformation and I'm very excited to have this opportunity to work with the growth team to continue enhancing our deep partnerships with the health and community services industry."

"Our members are incredibly hard working and spend their lives caring for others so it's a real privilege to be able to give back by helping look after their retirement journey and improving their financial confidence."

Before joining HESTA, Harris held various product, operations, and relationship management roles with super fund administrator Superpartners. Harris was also a senior manager at REI Super, responsible for delivering customer, administration, financial advice, and digital and insurance services.

Read more: HESTASam HarrisDebby BlakeyCGO
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HESTA, Mercy Super look to merge
Systemic disadvantages create retirement insecurity: HESTA
HESTA opposes AGL demerger
HESTA injects $4.4m into Aussie biotech startup
EQT reveals most popular fund launches
The transforming role of the trustee
Super funds back Say on Climate
New board directors at FEAL
HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care
HESTA appoints chief financial officer

Editor's Choice

AIST names Rising Star

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A TelstraSuper investment analyst has taken home the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Investment Rising Star Award.

Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former Commonwealth Bank subsidiary will pay a penalty of $1.71 million for failing to update defects in its disclosure documents related to charging fees to super members after they'd died.

HESTA names new chief growth officer

ANDREW MCKEAN
HESTA has promoted customer experience and insights leader Sam Harris to chief growth officer.

Fair Work Commission raises minimum wage 5.2%

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Fair Work Commission has today announced a 5.2% increase to the minimum wage which will come into effect from July.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.