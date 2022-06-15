HESTA names new chief growth officer

HESTA has promoted customer experience and insights leader Sam Harris to chief growth officer.

Harris first joined HESTA in 2012 and has been a member of the fund's leadership team since 2015. Harris was later appointed head of insights and customer experience in 2019.

In his current role, Harris helped transform HESTA's member experience with advanced business intelligence, analytics and insights.

Specifically, he helped develop a cloud-based advanced analytics platform that provides all HESTA employees with real-time insights.

Harris also oversaw the design of multiple initiatives to enhance the fund's product and digital capabilities.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey was pleased that Harris accepted this role to lead the growth team as the fund continues ahead with the implementation of its new three-year strategy.

As part of the strategy, HESTA hopes to evolve its employee experience, adapt its operating models, deliver sustained benefit to members and grow with a deep member alignment.

Blakey said: "HESTA has begun a growth evolution, with Sam's appointment continuing to build our capabilities across the business to achieve strong member growth, delivering benefits of scale to members."

"With close to two decades in the super industry, Sam brings a wealth of experience to the chief growth officer position and has been influential in transforming our member experience, using member insights and segmentation to pave the way for strong member acquisition."

"I know he will bring the same insights-driven thinking to the CGO role and will lead our growth team to further enhance its capabilities and deepen relationships with our partners."

Speaking about his new position, Harris said: "HESTA is undergoing an extraordinary period of growth and transformation and I'm very excited to have this opportunity to work with the growth team to continue enhancing our deep partnerships with the health and community services industry."

"Our members are incredibly hard working and spend their lives caring for others so it's a real privilege to be able to give back by helping look after their retirement journey and improving their financial confidence."

Before joining HESTA, Harris held various product, operations, and relationship management roles with super fund administrator Superpartners. Harris was also a senior manager at REI Super, responsible for delivering customer, administration, financial advice, and digital and insurance services.