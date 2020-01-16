HESTA names chief risk officer

The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.

HESTA has announced the creation of a dedicated risk and compliance role on its executive leadership team, promoting Andrew Major to the position.

Until the end of 2019 Major served as general manager, unlisted assets at the super fund. Before joining HESTA, Major was an executive director at Macquarie.

He is currently the chair of the Australian Investment Council and also represents HESTA on several boards.

He has also served as a director of the Climate Bonds Standards Board and as co-chair of the UN PRI Infrastructure Advisory Committee.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the fund was fortunate to have a strong internal candidate to lead compliance and risk, saying Major is well placed to take on the new role.

"Andrew has a deep knowledge of HESTA members, our business and strategy. He brings a unique perspective to his new role, drawing on his extensive investment expertise in unlisted assets and strong legal background, as a practicing solicitor in both private practice and in-house role early in his career," Blakey said.

Blakey said the Royal Commission spurred the creation of the new role.

"In the wake of the Hayne Royal Commission we have seen how critical a strong culture and trust are for financial institutions," she said.

"The appointment of Andrew to the executive team recognises the vital importance we place in risk management and compliance with all regulatory requirements, and the need to coordinate these across a diverse range of business activities."