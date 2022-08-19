HESTA, Mercy Super to pursue merger

HESTA and Mercy Super announced in June that they were well progressed with potential merger discussions. Now, the two have signed a Successor Fund Transfer deed with the aim of merging by November 30.

The merger will see Mercy Super's 13,000 members transferred to HESTA, bringing the latter's funds under management to more than $70 billion.

Mercy Super was established in 1962 by Sisters of Mercy Queensland to provide benefits for staff and employees. It became Mercy Super in 1992. Today it has about $1.7 billion in FUM.

Both HESTA and Mercy Super enjoy a rich history in the health sector and a predominantly female member base.

Under the deal, Mercy Super's administration agreement with Grow Inc. will be retained; HESTA's administrator is Link Group. The insurance arrangement that came into effect this month for Mercy Super members via a new mandate with Zurich will also be retained.

"It's wonderful to reach this significant milestone in the progress towards merging our two funds that have such a proud legacy of serving our members," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"Mercy Super and HESTA rounded out the 2021-22 financial year delivering some of the industry's best long-term investment performance. Merging from such a position of strength means members will continue to benefit from being part of a leading superannuation fund."

Also commenting, Mercy Super chief executive Wendy Tancred said: "We are delighted to reach this milestone confirming our selection of HESTA as the best strategic fit for our members, ensuring a strong and sustainable future for their retirement outcomes."

At the time of announcing the initial plans, Blakey said the merger was part of a chapter of growth for HESTA, intended to "continue to position HESTA as the fund of choice for those wanting their super to have impact".