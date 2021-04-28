HESTA hires former Vanguard head

HESTA, the $60 billion industry fund for the health and community services sector, has made a key appointment within its investments team.

Stephen Howard has been appointed general manager, defensives.

He was the head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at Vanguard from 2010 to 2017.

Since then, Howard has held academic positions at Monash University and the University of Melbourne and has been a portfolio manager for treasury and investments at Medibank Private.

HESTA chief executive Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said Howard's appointment is part of HESTA's ongoing internalisation of investments.

The fund will begin to manage fixed income and cash in-house in 2022.

"Stephen will be leading the next phase of our internalisation journey, as we move to internally manage fixed interest and cash instruments," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"It's exciting to have Stephen come on board as he has a proven track record of investing significant portfolios, managing highly successful teams and leading strategic thinking."

HESTA's internalisation program has already resulted in a revamp of its investment leadership. Stephanie Watson joined the fund in 2020 as head of portfolio design and Steven Semczyszyn joined to lead the internal Aussie equities team.

Long term, Sawtell-Rickson said HESTA will operate under a hybrid model with internal management alongside external management.

Howard added that he looks forward to joining the fund.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we've witnessed first-hand the critical role health care providers play within our community. I'm thrilled to be joining HESTA and to have the opportunity to help our members achieve their investment and retirement savings goals," he said.