HESTA doubles down on climate action

The $52 billion industry super fund has called on the Australian government to encourage institutional investors to take a greater role in a green recovery from the economic crisis.

It comes just a month after it announced it would reduce absolute carbon emissions from its investment portfolios by 33% by 2030, and will transition to zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In a submission to the government's Technology Investment Roadmap discussion paper, HESTA said climate change presents a very real financial risk to its portfolio, arguing if they fail to consider it in investment decision-making it would negatively impact the retirement outcomes of its members.

HESTA encouraged the government to provide a clear pathway towards transitioning the economy to a low-carbon future, warning that without one, global investors will be increasingly unwilling to invest in Australia.

"We are at a critical juncture - the time to choose and commit to a low-carbon economy is now," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"We don't want to see a carbon-led recovery that locks in long-term emissions and increases the risk of assets becoming stranded."

Domestic opportunities with scale and long-term contractual appeal are relatively rare, she said.

"While we want to invest more here, for every $1 we have invested in Australian renewables, we have $3 committed to equivalent assets overseas," Blakey said.

"These assets are in countries that provide stable, predictable policy settings, which have given us the confidence to make long-term investments."

She argued there is opportunity for local and global green capital investment on Australian soil.

"In Australia alone we have an incredible opportunity to attract not only global investment but to draw on the almost $3 trillion pool of superannuation savings to power a green-led recovery from COVID-19," Blakey said.

"But there is growing global consensus from investors and business leaders about the urgent need to set long-term emission reduction targets.

"By getting the policy settings right, super funds like HESTA would have significant appetite to invest more in renewable infrastructure in Australia."

In the submission, HESTA recommended the government commit to net zero emissions by 2050, recognising a limited role for gas in that transition. It also suggested the government remove barriers to long-term investment and enable innovative partnerships and structures to boost Clean Tech investment.

Blakey encouraged the Morrison government to take a leaf out of our Kiwi counterparts' book to encourage institutional investment in a green recovery.

"New Zealand's Parliament has agreed to long-term Paris Agreement-aligned emission reduction targets and established a Climate Change Commission to deliver an annual carbon budget and report transparently on progress," Blakey said.

"Investors are looking for this kind of bipartisan vision for how Australia will rise to the challenge of transitioning our economy and a clear roadmap for how we're going to get there.

"We've seen how we can achieve amazing things together through COVID-19 and it's time to apply this innovative mindset to addressing climate change. Our members and the investment community need leadership on climate change - and they need it now."