NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
HESTA doubles down on climate action
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUL 2020   12:27PM

The $52 billion industry super fund has called on the Australian government to encourage institutional investors to take a greater role in a green recovery from the economic crisis.

It comes just a month after it announced it would reduce absolute carbon emissions from its investment portfolios by 33% by 2030, and will transition to zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In a submission to the government's Technology Investment Roadmap discussion paper, HESTA said climate change presents a very real financial risk to its portfolio, arguing if they fail to consider it in investment decision-making it would negatively impact the retirement outcomes of its members.

HESTA encouraged the government to provide a clear pathway towards transitioning the economy to a low-carbon future, warning that without one, global investors will be increasingly unwilling to invest in Australia.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"We are at a critical juncture - the time to choose and commit to a low-carbon economy is now," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"We don't want to see a carbon-led recovery that locks in long-term emissions and increases the risk of assets becoming stranded."

Domestic opportunities with scale and long-term contractual appeal are relatively rare, she said.

"While we want to invest more here, for every $1 we have invested in Australian renewables, we have $3 committed to equivalent assets overseas," Blakey said.

"These assets are in countries that provide stable, predictable policy settings, which have given us the confidence to make long-term investments."

She argued there is opportunity for local and global green capital investment on Australian soil.

"In Australia alone we have an incredible opportunity to attract not only global investment but to draw on the almost $3 trillion pool of superannuation savings to power a green-led recovery from COVID-19," Blakey said.

"But there is growing global consensus from investors and business leaders about the urgent need to set long-term emission reduction targets.

"By getting the policy settings right, super funds like HESTA would have significant appetite to invest more in renewable infrastructure in Australia."

In the submission, HESTA recommended the government commit to net zero emissions by 2050, recognising a limited role for gas in that transition. It also suggested the government remove barriers to long-term investment and enable innovative partnerships and structures to boost Clean Tech investment.

Blakey encouraged the Morrison government to take a leaf out of our Kiwi counterparts' book to encourage institutional investment in a green recovery.

"New Zealand's Parliament has agreed to long-term Paris Agreement-aligned emission reduction targets and established a Climate Change Commission to deliver an annual carbon budget and report transparently on progress," Blakey said.

"Investors are looking for this kind of bipartisan vision for how Australia will rise to the challenge of transitioning our economy and a clear roadmap for how we're going to get there.

"We've seen how we can achieve amazing things together through COVID-19 and it's time to apply this innovative mindset to addressing climate change. Our members and the investment community need leadership on climate change - and they need it now."

Read more: HESTAClimate ChangeDebby Blakey
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HESTA to go zero carbon
Super fund names head of portfolio design
Super-backed specialist centre opens in Hobart
Industry super accused of misleading consumers
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
FSU secures super pay increases
HESTA asks Retirement Income Review to consider ERS
AIST celebrates Trustee of the Year
HESTA adds to operations team
Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow
Editor's Choice
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4fjldLq3