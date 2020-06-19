NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
HESTA asks Retirement Income Review to consider ERS
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 19 JUN 2020   12:41PM

The $52 billion industry super fund says its younger members have "virtually drained" their retirement savings during COVID-19 and is asking the Retirement Income Review to urgently consider ERS's impact on women's retirement outcomes.

About 91,000 HESTA members have withdrawn from their superannuation savings under the Federal Government's early release scheme - the sixth highest among all funds by amount. Just over half of these were aged 24 to 39 years.

After the withdrawals, HESTA members in the age 18-24 were left with a median account balance of just $1049 which is a median decrease of 78%. The next age group of members aged 25-39 were left with $3609 which is a decrease of 68%.

The fund says 62% of female members who request early release applied for the full $10,000.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the Federal Government's Retirement Income Review Panel should urgently consider the impact of the early release superannuation scheme on women's retirement outcomes.

"The early release super scheme has provided vital short-term assistance for our members but if urgent action is not taken these young women risk facing a greater vulnerability to poverty as they age," Blakey said.

"We already know that women over the age of 55 are the faster growing group of people experiencing homelessness and unless we reform our super system to make it fairer for women and the lower paid we are consigning the next generation of Australian women to the same grim reality," she said.

HESTA is renewing its call for the Panel to review eight measures: Superannuation guarantee go up to 12% as soon as possible, taper rates be reviewed, superannuation splitting when relationships collapse be improved, superannuation be paid on Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave, unpaid caring roles be recognised, superannuation entitlements be provided to workers who are not classified as employees and/or perform non-standard work, and the "value of insurance in super for low income earners be recognised".

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced a review into Australia's retirement income system in September 2019 which is due to hand in its report by July 24.

The review, which has been pitched as the first holistic review of the retirement system will not made any recommendations. It is chaired by Treasury veteran Mike Callaghan and includes two other panelists in former Future Fund board member and banker Carolyn Kay and former chair of SMSF Association Deborah Ralston.

About two weeks after the announcement, Women in Super wrote to the Treasurer asking for a specific term of reference addressing retirement outcomes for women, which was signed by at least 125 industry titans.

However, the Treasury did not budge. When public submissions opened, many focused their submissions on the gender superannuation gap.

Treasury has been contacted for comment.

Read more: HESTADebby BlakeyJosh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HESTA adds to operations team
Unemployment hits 21-year high
Government announces fresh crackdowns on foreign investments
Chief economist update: Australian recession - the next generation
AIST celebrates Trustee of the Year
Senator criticises lazy super system
HESTA awards investment data mandate
Australia facing largest ever GDP fall
APRA releases fund-level ERS data
Link feels impact of COVID-19
Editor's Choice
Australia lagging on robo-advice
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia is still dragging the chain on robo-advice but there is hope for local providers, according to new global research on the take-up of the technology.
FASEA schedules remaining 2020 exam dates
ALLY SELBY
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority has confirmed the exam will be held across five sitting days in August, October and November.
Vanguard adds to Aussie executive lineup
ALLY SELBY
Vanguard has appointed a new lead for its Personal Investor business, as the incumbent steps down for opportunities abroad.
Unemployment hits 21-year high
ELIZA BAVIN
Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show unemployment has risen to its highest in 21 years due to the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown measures.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DQv9Go48