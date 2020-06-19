HESTA asks Retirement Income Review to consider ERS

The $52 billion industry super fund says its younger members have "virtually drained" their retirement savings during COVID-19 and is asking the Retirement Income Review to urgently consider ERS's impact on women's retirement outcomes.

About 91,000 HESTA members have withdrawn from their superannuation savings under the Federal Government's early release scheme - the sixth highest among all funds by amount. Just over half of these were aged 24 to 39 years.

After the withdrawals, HESTA members in the age 18-24 were left with a median account balance of just $1049 which is a median decrease of 78%. The next age group of members aged 25-39 were left with $3609 which is a decrease of 68%.

The fund says 62% of female members who request early release applied for the full $10,000.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the Federal Government's Retirement Income Review Panel should urgently consider the impact of the early release superannuation scheme on women's retirement outcomes.

"The early release super scheme has provided vital short-term assistance for our members but if urgent action is not taken these young women risk facing a greater vulnerability to poverty as they age," Blakey said.

"We already know that women over the age of 55 are the faster growing group of people experiencing homelessness and unless we reform our super system to make it fairer for women and the lower paid we are consigning the next generation of Australian women to the same grim reality," she said.

HESTA is renewing its call for the Panel to review eight measures: Superannuation guarantee go up to 12% as soon as possible, taper rates be reviewed, superannuation splitting when relationships collapse be improved, superannuation be paid on Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave, unpaid caring roles be recognised, superannuation entitlements be provided to workers who are not classified as employees and/or perform non-standard work, and the "value of insurance in super for low income earners be recognised".

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced a review into Australia's retirement income system in September 2019 which is due to hand in its report by July 24.

The review, which has been pitched as the first holistic review of the retirement system will not made any recommendations. It is chaired by Treasury veteran Mike Callaghan and includes two other panelists in former Future Fund board member and banker Carolyn Kay and former chair of SMSF Association Deborah Ralston.

About two weeks after the announcement, Women in Super wrote to the Treasurer asking for a specific term of reference addressing retirement outcomes for women, which was signed by at least 125 industry titans.

However, the Treasury did not budge. When public submissions opened, many focused their submissions on the gender superannuation gap.

Treasury has been contacted for comment.