Executive Appointments
HESTA adds to leadership team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 14 SEP 2020   8:21AM

HESTA has announced the appointment of a head of portfolio management as it continues to build out its new-look investment team.

Alan Sheen has been named as head of portfolio management, the newest addition to the new-look senior investment leadership team announced earlier this year.

Sheen joins HESTA after seven years at Dalton Street Capital, where he was chief investment officer and managing partner.

Previously, he was a director and head of proprietary trading at Credit Suisse and has also held chief investment officer roles at Austock Asset Management and Challenger Funds Management.

"HESTA has been entrusted with investing the retirement savings of Australia's front-line carers for more than 30 years," Sheen said.

"I feel incredibly proud and privileged to join the effort in contributing to helping our health and community services professionals reach their long-term retirement goals."

Chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said the appointment marks a significant step forward in the implementation of the fund's investment strategy.

"Our investment strategy builds on our past success by strengthening our internal team's capabilities to manage in-house our significant and growing asset pool while continuing to maintain great relationships with our investment partners," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"Alan is a highly skilled investment professional and leader with 25 years' experience in financial services, including leading large teams to invest across a vast range of functions and asset classes."

Reporting to Sawtell-Rickson, Sheen will lead internal and implemented teams across growth, defensive and unlisted asset classes.

The appointment is one of the two new "heads of" roles announced in March and follows Stephanie Weston joining the fund as head of portfolio design in June.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said it was vital for the investment team to have the right blend of experience, capabilities and seniority to ensure the fund's growth is strong and sustainable.

"HESTA has a long, impressive history of strong investment performance and innovation and we have ambitious plans to continue to build on this success as a leading global investor," Blakey said.

"Careful and considered implementation of our investment strategy, including getting our resourcing right, is so important if we are to keep delivering strong, competitive long-term returns for future generations of HESTA members."

Sheen has relocated from Sydney to Melbourne and will commence in the new role on 28 September 2020.

"HESTA is now embarking on the next evolution of sophisticated superannuation money management. I am looking forward to working with the entire HESTA team in guiding the growth of retirement savings for those members who care for us, our families and our communities through all life's events," Sheen said.

Read more: HESTAAlan SheenAustock Asset ManagementChallenger Funds ManagementCredit SuisseDalton Street CapitalDebby BlakeySonya Sawtell-RicksonStephanie Weston
