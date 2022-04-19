Heritage Bank, People's Choice proceed with merger plans

The banks are moving forward with plans to merge following a rigorous due diligence process.

The merger between Heritage Bank and People's Choice Credit Union is set to create an organisation with about 720,000 members and $22.5 billion in total assets.

In a statement on Wednesday, the two firms said that the proposed merger provided a "unique and compelling opportunity" to improve member benefits including enhanced products, services, digital capabilities, and competitive pricing.

"We are confident a merger is firmly in our members' best interests. Joining forces represents a unique pairing of equals, offering unparalleled cultural and strategic alignment and an absolute commitment to mutuality," Heritage chief executive Peter Lock said.

People's Choice chief executive Steve Laidlaw added: "By coming together we will create a national member-owned banking organisation that will be of a size and scale to enable us to deliver outstanding products and services for our members."

The chairs of both organisations encouraged members to support the merger.

"This is an exciting opportunity that will enhance the legacies of both our organisations in our respective communities and will see all members benefit from a stronger, united customer-owned banking organisation," Heritage chair Kerry Betros said.

"The board is committed to ensuring that we remain a strong values-driven organisation that is dedicated to mutuality, our members, employees, and the communities that we operate in," People's Choice chair Michael Cameron said.

The proposed merger remains subject to regulatory and member approval.

Should members vote in favour of the merger, the new organisation is expected to be established in early 2023.

The plan comes after Heritage selected fellow mutual Australian Unity as its partner to design and build a new head office in the Toowoomba CBD.