Heritage Bank, People's Choice proceed with merger plans

Heritage Bank, People's Choice proceed with merger plansBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 19 APR 2022 12:18PM
Read more: Heritage Bank, Choice Credit Union, Australian Unity, Kerry Betros, Michael Cameron, Peter Lock, Steve Laidlaw
The banks are moving forward with plans to merge following a rigorous due diligence process.
The merger between Heritage Bank and People's Choice Credit Union is set to create an organisation with about 720,000 members and $22.5 billion in total assets.
In a statement on Wednesday, the two firms said that the proposed merger provided a "unique and compelling opportunity" to improve member benefits including enhanced products, services, digital capabilities, and competitive pricing.
"We are confident a merger is firmly in our members' best interests. Joining forces represents a unique pairing of equals, offering unparalleled cultural and strategic alignment and an absolute commitment to mutuality," Heritage chief executive Peter Lock said.
People's Choice chief executive Steve Laidlaw added: "By coming together we will create a national member-owned banking organisation that will be of a size and scale to enable us to deliver outstanding products and services for our members."
The chairs of both organisations encouraged members to support the merger.
"This is an exciting opportunity that will enhance the legacies of both our organisations in our respective communities and will see all members benefit from a stronger, united customer-owned banking organisation," Heritage chair Kerry Betros said.
"The board is committed to ensuring that we remain a strong values-driven organisation that is dedicated to mutuality, our members, employees, and the communities that we operate in," People's Choice chair Michael Cameron said.
The proposed merger remains subject to regulatory and member approval.
Should members vote in favour of the merger, the new organisation is expected to be established in early 2023.
The plan comes after Heritage selected fellow mutual Australian Unity as its partner to design and build a new head office in the Toowoomba CBD.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug Fry
Contango signs distribution deal, flags rebrand
Heffron adds head of product
HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA