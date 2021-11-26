NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Guidance on financial risks of climate change released

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 26 NOV 2021   12:26PM

The prudential regulator has released the final guidance on managing the financial risks of climate change, having made minor amendments following industry consultation.

The guidance outlines how institutions must identify and monitor risk, covering governance, risk management, scenario analysis and disclosure.

Banks, insurers and superannuation funds are encouraged to begin using the guidance immediately, APRA said.

Following consultation, the regulator said it made some minor changes, largely where institutions requested more prescription.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"While additional clarity has been provided in some areas in response to requests for more prescription, APRA has endeavoured to maintain a principles-based approach to the guidance to ensure it remains flexible, applicable to a wide range of institutions, adaptable to the evolving external environment, and complimentary to APRA's existing risk management and governance requirements," the regulator said.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said recent developments, including the government's commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, underscore the trajectory the world is on.

"Most APRA-regulated entities recognise the potential challenges of climate change, such as future changes in consumer and investor demand, emerging technologies, new laws or adjustments in asset values, but they don't always have a good understanding of how to respond," he said.

"CPG 229 is a direct response to their request for more clarity about regulatory expectations and examples of better industry practice."

Recognising the diversity of APRA-regulated entities, however, the guide does not prescribe any particular way of doing things, he added.

"Nor does it force companies into making any particular investment, lending or underwriting decision - those are matters for the entities themselves to decide, Byres said.

"But we do want to make sure that those decisions are well-informed, and don't undermine the interests of bank depositors, insurance policyholders or superannuation members."

APRA said it intends to survey entities to gauge the alignment between their management of climate change financial risks, the guidance and the Financial Stability Board's Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

Read more: APRAWayne Byres
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super assets rise to $3.4tn
Super funds failing three-day transfer requirement
APRA hones in on post-retirement products
APRA questions trustees on financial resilience
AMP in enforceable undertaking
APRA moves to force EISS Super merger
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
APRA finalises framework for insurance in super
Test-induced movement marginal: Data
APRA to disclose MySuper product YFYS test values

Editor's Choice

Pinnacle seeds Canadian boutique

KARREN VERGARA
In another first for Pinnacle Investment Management this week, the firm has set up a North American-based affiliate in a small-cap equities fund manager.

Rest hires from MLC Asset Management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $65 billion industry superannuation fund has welcomed a head of investment product and communications who has previously held roles with MLC Asset Management and BlackRock.

Citi Australia wins custody mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mirae Asset Global Investments has appointed Citi Australia as its provider of custody and fund administration services for its Australian funds management business.

Retirement Income Covenant hits parliament

KARREN VERGARA
The Retirement Income Covenant's introduction to parliament yesterday has been welcomed by major industry bodies.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.