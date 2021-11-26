Guidance on financial risks of climate change released

The prudential regulator has released the final guidance on managing the financial risks of climate change, having made minor amendments following industry consultation.

The guidance outlines how institutions must identify and monitor risk, covering governance, risk management, scenario analysis and disclosure.

Banks, insurers and superannuation funds are encouraged to begin using the guidance immediately, APRA said.

Following consultation, the regulator said it made some minor changes, largely where institutions requested more prescription.

"While additional clarity has been provided in some areas in response to requests for more prescription, APRA has endeavoured to maintain a principles-based approach to the guidance to ensure it remains flexible, applicable to a wide range of institutions, adaptable to the evolving external environment, and complimentary to APRA's existing risk management and governance requirements," the regulator said.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said recent developments, including the government's commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, underscore the trajectory the world is on.

"Most APRA-regulated entities recognise the potential challenges of climate change, such as future changes in consumer and investor demand, emerging technologies, new laws or adjustments in asset values, but they don't always have a good understanding of how to respond," he said.

"CPG 229 is a direct response to their request for more clarity about regulatory expectations and examples of better industry practice."

Recognising the diversity of APRA-regulated entities, however, the guide does not prescribe any particular way of doing things, he added.

"Nor does it force companies into making any particular investment, lending or underwriting decision - those are matters for the entities themselves to decide, Byres said.

"But we do want to make sure that those decisions are well-informed, and don't undermine the interests of bank depositors, insurance policyholders or superannuation members."

APRA said it intends to survey entities to gauge the alignment between their management of climate change financial risks, the guidance and the Financial Stability Board's Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures.