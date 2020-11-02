NEWS
Investment
GSFM sizes up ETFs with Munro launch
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 2 NOV 2020   12:36PM

The Sydney multi-boutique is dipping its toes into active ETFs, with the first being a long/short fund from Munro Global Partners.

The Munro Global Growth Fund (Hedge Fund) started trading on the ASX today with the ticker MAET.

The active ETF will invest in the unlisted $800 million Munro Global Growth Fund, which has returned 16.9% per year since its inception nearly four years ago.

The fund invests in 30-50 positions, with a gross exposure of 50-150%. Average long positions are 3% of the fund's NAV while average short positions are 1.5% of NAV.

The fees are same as the unlisted trust -- 1.35% per year in base fees plus 10% in performance fees above a high watermark and hurdle (10-year government bond yield plus 3.5% p.a).

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said the multi-boutique has been eyeing the listed space for some time. MAET is its first such product. It doesn't have any LICs or LITs.

GSFM and Munro built the product in-house, as opposed to using an established ETF provider, such as BetaShares which created ETFs for Legg Mason (since merged into Franklin Templeton) and AMP Capital.

"The ASX is an important distribution channel and is really an exciting new frontier for GSFM. We want to reach self-advised investors as well as those Financial advisers who prefer to execute in listed securities for their clients," McIntyre told Financial Standard.

"We would have gone in earlier save for ASIC's review of the space. We wanted them to complete their comprehensive review, and make sure we understood all the rules and that the pathways were clear."

They worked with MinterEllison, Macquarie and another market maker.

The fund will use internal market making, which was halted for new products last year as ASIC started a review into the segment following concerns about their transparency.

"At the end of the day, this is a space we have been eyeing for quite some time. We think there is a dearth of quality global equity product listed on the ASX and Munro can help fill that gap."

"Of course we want to do more, but this is our first toe in the water. I am cautious about making any bold predictions. about where to from here."

"Let's see how this goes, and with any sort of luck, in time there will be many more to come. I suppose the point is, you've always got to avoid offering me-too products and to be successful, you really need to have a distinct point of difference. We believe strongly we have that with Munro."

GSFM's other multi-boutique partners include Jun Bei Liu's long/short Aussie equities boutique Tribeca Investment Partners, US fixed income manager Payden & Rygel and quantitative investor Man among others.

