Grollo Group buys Mt Hotham airport

Melbourne's Grollo family has acquired Mt Hotham airport in Northern Victoria for over $6 million.

Constructed in 1999 at an elevation of 4300 feet, Mt Hotham is the highest commercial airport in Australia, located a short drive from both the Mt Hotham ski fields at nearby Dinner Plain alpine village.

International ski resort group Vail Resorts previously owned the airport but decided to list it in November last year with prominent Melbourne real estate firm Castran.

"We started an EOI program in November, which ran for five weeks, and we had 110 respondents to the EOI program," managing director John Castran told Financial Standard.

"On the first cut of offers we had eight people that were interested in buying it, and then on the final cut we had two parties that had signed enforceable contracts (subject to the vendors acceptance), and one party won that- and that was Grollo Group."

Castran said that it was important from the vendor's point of view that the successor would be a group that is experienced in development, particularly Alpine development, and that understood what it was like to develop property in environmentally sensitive areas.

"The Grollo family already own Mt Buller ski resort and they've carried out at least $100 million worth of development over the last four or five years," Castran said.

The family have over 50 years' experience in development, he added.

"Every major capital city in Australia has high rise buildings that were constructed by the Grollo's... They have a legendary reputation for construction in Australia," he said.

Castran added that the airport could in fact be a silver bullet to solve a problem that exists all over the world for ski resorts, and that's providing accommodation to staff members and to provide sustainable, economically affordable accommodation to the public.

"This land is beautifully positioned for that and hopefully planning is received on that basis, and the airport will continue to be open to government and the public as it always has been," he concluded.