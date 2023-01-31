Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Grollo Group buys Mt Hotham airport

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 31 JAN 2023   12:38PM

Melbourne's Grollo family has acquired Mt Hotham airport in Northern Victoria for over $6 million.

Constructed in 1999 at an elevation of 4300 feet, Mt Hotham is the highest commercial airport in Australia, located a short drive from both the Mt Hotham ski fields at nearby Dinner Plain alpine village.

International ski resort group Vail Resorts previously owned the airport but decided to list it in November last year with prominent Melbourne real estate firm Castran.

"We started an EOI program in November, which ran for five weeks, and we had 110 respondents to the EOI program," managing director John Castran told Financial Standard.

"On the first cut of offers we had eight people that were interested in buying it, and then on the final cut we had two parties that had signed enforceable contracts (subject to the vendors acceptance), and one party won that- and that was Grollo Group."

Castran said that it was important from the vendor's point of view that the successor would be a group that is experienced in development, particularly Alpine development, and that understood what it was like to develop property in environmentally sensitive areas.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

"The Grollo family already own Mt Buller ski resort and they've carried out at least $100 million worth of development over the last four or five years," Castran said.

The family have over 50 years' experience in development, he added.

"Every major capital city in Australia has high rise buildings that were constructed by the Grollo's... They have a legendary reputation for construction in Australia," he said.

Castran added that the airport could in fact be a silver bullet to solve a problem that exists all over the world for ski resorts, and that's providing accommodation to staff members and to provide sustainable, economically affordable accommodation to the public.

"This land is beautifully positioned for that and hopefully planning is received on that basis, and the airport will continue to be open to government and the public as it always has been," he concluded.

Read more: Grollo GroupJohn Castran
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Fintech predictions for 2023: Finura

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Finura Group said it expects to see six key themes emerge this year for technology in the financial services industry.

Pella broadens horizons, launches UCITS fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pella Funds Management's offering is gaining traction abroad, with the Sydney-based firm launching a UCITS fund in Europe.

Grollo Group buys Mt Hotham airport

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne's Grollo family has acquired Mt Hotham airport in Northern Victoria for over $6 million.

Private debt a silver lining of market volatility: QIC

ANDREW MCKEAN
Private debt investors can currently find more attractive medium-term returns with improved transaction structures, according to a QIC report.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.