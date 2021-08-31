Greater scrutiny of choice products needed: Scheerlinck

On the opening day of its annual ASI Conference, and in light of the APRA performance test results, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Eva Scheerlinck has expressed concern about the number of Australians that remain unaware their super fund is performing.

Scheerlinck acknowledged the release of the Your Future, Your Super performance test results as a good first step in improving transparency for members but urged for greater focus on poor performing, non-MySuper products.

This would "ensure that every Australian could get transparency on where their super fund sits compared to others", she said.

"AIST remains concerned that there is no requirement either in the legislation or regulations for all super products to be performance tested or for a fund to have passed the test before a member can be stapled to it," Scheerlinck said.

Under the current legislation, choice funds - representing millions of Australians and containing more than $500 billion in assets - are exempt from performance testing.

The choice sector has been described by APRA as being at the "poorer-performing end of the spectrum", Scheerlinck noted.

"While it's important to be performance testing MySuper funds, we need to recognise that this is the sector that generally outperforms other types of super funds where millions of members currently languish," she said.

"More than one third of super savings are currently excluded from scrutiny and disclosure and these members have no way of knowing whether their fund would have failed the test."

Choice products are also escaping any real scrutiny when it comes to the regulator's heatmaps, with APRA's first heatmap covering the choice sector only looking at 127 products and 788 investment products. This, despite there being an estimated 40,000 options available.

APRA has said it will initially focus on choice options with diverse investment strategies that are open to new members as these are most comparable to MySuper products and represent a large proportion of total assets in the choice sector, according to the AIST governance team.

