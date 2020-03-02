NEWS
Superannuation
Grattan calls for lower super fees
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 2 MAR 2020   12:26PM

Grattan Institute's submission to the Retirement Income Review has kicked off a war of words after it said a reduction in fees charged to super members would be more impactful than an uplift in the superannuation guarantee, and that ASFA's comfortable retirement standard was not suitable for most Australians.

In its submission, the researcher said a reduction in average super fees - and therefore an increase in investment returns - by ensuring Australians picked better-performing super funds, would boost retirement incomes "by more than other policies, including raising the super guarantee to 12%".

According to Grattan, Australia's $30 billion annual super fee bill - which it pointed out is around 2% of national gross domestic product - is higher than that paid by many other nations.

The institute said the Productivity Commission's "best in show" system would ensure workers were defaulted into funds which performed well when it comes to fees and performance, helping to solve the problem.

"'Best in show' would improve returns as funds competed to make the shortlist and stay there. Market discipline would come from experts with the time, resources, and expertise to decide which funds to shortlist, rather than individuals who don't," Grattan said.

"And poor-performing funds would be forced to merge or miss out on the default market entirely."

The recommendation is one of several made by the institute in its submission, including the establishment of a new retirement incomes standard.

Grattan said the review should prioritise the establishment of standards to assess the adequacy of retirement incomes, arguing standards matter because "boosting retirement incomes always comes at a cost".

"Either workers have lower living standards while working; or governments give up more revenue for super tax breaks; or taxpayers pay more for pensions," Grattan said.

The institute said the inability of successive governments to specify adequacy targets had left room for the superannuation sector to "fill the void", pointing to ASFA's comfortable standard as evidence.

Grattan said ASFA's standard was not suitable for most Australians because "it implies that most Australians should aim for a higher living standard in retirement than they enjoy while working."

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy launched a scathing attack on the institute's submission in response, labelling Grattan an "anti-retirement group" and slamming its aspirations for the retirement income system as akin to a "welfare state".

"A Jansenite model of retirement where the few are destined for a dignified retirement and the working classes are condemned to the Age Pension has no place in modern Australia," Fahy said.

"Grattan want a welfare state where 70-80% of Australians will be relying on a government funded age pension, public health system and a benevolent age care system. They are offering Australians a bleak retirement where they are older and sicker for longer, when we know people want to be younger and healthier for longer.

Fahy said Grattan's vision of retirement is one "where everyone over the age of 75 sits at home watching daytime TV, waiting for a public hospital bed".

"We know that these outdated characterisations of retirement are at odds with what people want," he said.

"The development of retirement policy needs to recognise and support the changing landscape where more and more Australians are working longer, living longer, and staying active longer."

ASFASuperannuationGrattan InstituteRetirement Income ReviewAge PensionMartin FahyProductivity Commission
