Investment

GQG Partners launches income strategy

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 DEC 2021   12:24PM

GQG Partners launched a new strategy, securing a $125 million mandate from a large Australian institution.

The GQG Global Quality Dividend Income strategy seeks to invest in dividend-paying companies with attractively priced future growth prospects, primarily focusing on large-cap securities in developed and emerging markets.

"Utilising our forward-looking quality approach, we saw an opportunity to provide a differentiated income product. Our focus is on identifying quality businesses that have the ability to grow revenue as well as provide a steady dividend income stream over time," GQG Partners chair Rajiv Jain said.

"We believe this approach should help our clients protect on the downside during periods of market volatility and compound their wealth over the long run."

GQG managing director Australia Laird Abernethy added that the strategy is expected to be attractive to Australian investors.

"In conversations with institutions, superannuation funds and advisers in Australia, it is clear there is substantial demand for investment options that can deliver income while looking to reduce downside risk," Abernethy said.

"We believe that an income strategy that is derived from GQG Partners' strong focus on quality will be an attractive option for Australian investors."

It comes after listed on the ASX in an oversubscribed initial public offering and with an implied value of nearly $6 billion.

GQG's IPO offer price was $2 a share and its share price fell slightly after listing to $1.95.

The fund manager's co-founders and team continue to own about 75% of the business and, post-listing, every employee has an equity interest in the firm.

