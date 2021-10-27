NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

GQG Partners celebrates IPO

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 OCT 2021   11:43AM

Fund manager GQG Partners has listed on the ASX in an oversubscribed initial public offering and with an implied value of nearly $6 billion.

GQG's IPO offer price was $2 a share and its share price fell slightly after listing to $1.95.

The fund manager's co-founders and team continue to own about 75% of the business and, post-listing, every employee has an equity interest in the firm.

UBS head of global capital markets, Australasia Richard Sleijpen said this is the biggest IPO in Australia of the year.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

"This is an important step towards the vision we laid out when founding the company, of building an investment-led culture, and an institution that can outlive its founders," GQG Partners chief executive Tim Carver said.

"Since our inception five years ago, this experience has outstripped anything we could have imagined. I am so proud of the efforts of our team, the quality of their work and the support of our clients."

Chair and chief investment officer Rajiv Jain added that he believes the equity ownership structure within the firm increases its ability to attract top talent.

"This business has to be all about performance... That's why we have always focused on having skin in the game. We want to be the most client and shareholder aligned firm that exists in the market," he said.

"I think a public currency is a very valuable competitive weapon in the search for talent. We believe it will help us keep our great people and will give us an edge in finding the players or teams who can continue to drive our business forward in the years to come."

Carver and Jain have committed to co-invest at least 95% of their after-tax proceeds from the offering in GQG's investment strategies for at least seven years.

GQG is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and manages approximately US$80 billion in assets.

Read more: GQG PartnersIPOASXRajiv JainTim CarverRichard Sleijpen
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GQG to debut on ASX
IOOF to adopt new name, brand
AMP reports mixed quarter
BetaShares launches crypto-focused ETF
Carolyn Colley joins Milford board
Super funds don't vote together: ACSI
Social media pump and dumps gain traction
YFYS will impact advisers too
IFM Investors' Sydney Airport dream still alive
ASX eyes a bigger slice of fixed income active ETFs

Editor's Choice

Natixis hires sales director from First Sentier

KARREN VERGARA
Natixis Investment Managers hired an institutional sales director who spent nearly a decade at First Sentier Investors.

LGIAsuper, Energy Super change fees

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The newly merged LGIAsuper and Energy Super have scrapped a weekly administration fee and will retain an annual fee as a result of scale benefits.

Fidelity moves on net zero

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Fidelity International launched a climate investing policy with a rating scheme in a bid to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.

Taxpayer Bill of Rights recommended

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue has recommended that the Australian Tax Office develop a Bill of Rights' for taxpayers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.