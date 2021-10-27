GQG Partners celebrates IPO

Fund manager GQG Partners has listed on the ASX in an oversubscribed initial public offering and with an implied value of nearly $6 billion.

GQG's IPO offer price was $2 a share and its share price fell slightly after listing to $1.95.

The fund manager's co-founders and team continue to own about 75% of the business and, post-listing, every employee has an equity interest in the firm.

UBS head of global capital markets, Australasia Richard Sleijpen said this is the biggest IPO in Australia of the year.

"This is an important step towards the vision we laid out when founding the company, of building an investment-led culture, and an institution that can outlive its founders," GQG Partners chief executive Tim Carver said.

"Since our inception five years ago, this experience has outstripped anything we could have imagined. I am so proud of the efforts of our team, the quality of their work and the support of our clients."

Chair and chief investment officer Rajiv Jain added that he believes the equity ownership structure within the firm increases its ability to attract top talent.

"This business has to be all about performance... That's why we have always focused on having skin in the game. We want to be the most client and shareholder aligned firm that exists in the market," he said.

"I think a public currency is a very valuable competitive weapon in the search for talent. We believe it will help us keep our great people and will give us an edge in finding the players or teams who can continue to drive our business forward in the years to come."

Carver and Jain have committed to co-invest at least 95% of their after-tax proceeds from the offering in GQG's investment strategies for at least seven years.

GQG is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and manages approximately US$80 billion in assets.