Governments must act on net zero: Morningstar

Asset managers around the world are working hard to turn their investment strategies into measurable emissions reductions, but must be attuned to the risk of net zero washing, new research says.

Morningstar's latest report, Asset Managers and Net Zero Investing: The Road Ahead, surveyed 12 asset managers that have made public net zero pledges and are calling on governments to act on net zero.

The asset managers are urging governments to provide a meaningful price on carbon, requiring mandatory TCFD reporting, removing fossil fuel subsidies and leading the phase-out of thermal coal for electricity generation.

"Globally, asset managers and the broader industry have already committed to addressing climate change by signing up to industry-led initiatives. Governments have been lagging and now need to align their commitments with industry," Morningstar director manager research Grant Kennaway said.

"However, asset managers and their investors clearly want action on climate change. Governments also need to act. It's the Australian way," Grant added.

Asset managers are also struggling with the lack of an industry-wide standard for net zero portfolios or metrics that link net zero plans to the decarbonisation of the economy. This creates greater potential for net zero washing, Morningstar said.

"Asset managers are embarking on an uncharted journey and are uncertain of some of the newest navigation tools. However, there is broad recognition among those asset managers making public net zero commitments of the urgency of acting right away..." the report reads.

This is highlighted by variations of commitment in asset managers' net zero targets and action plans.

"There has been an acceleration in the number of net zero commitments as many countries, cities and businesses prioritised climate action as part of their pandemic recovery plan. But they can vary considerably in terms of their timeframe, scope, and stated level of ambition," the report said.

There are currently 128 asset managers with US$43 trillion in assets under management that have pledged to achieve a carbon neutral investment strategy by 2050 or sooner under the banner of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

The survey comes after FINSIA came out urging the financial services industry to increase climate science skills to prevent negative risks on the economy.