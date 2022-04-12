Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Government welcomes ATO family trust guidance

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 12 APR 2022   12:25PM

Assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar has welcomed the ATO's recent draft guidance on family trusts, noting that they are a legitimate and important way for families, particularly those running small businesses, to manage their financial affairs.

This draft guidance replaces the ATO's 2014 guidance, which taxpayers and their advisers have been relying on, concerning when a beneficiary's entitlement to trust income arises out of a reimbursement agreement.

Sukkar noted that the ATO's clarification that ordinary advice services provided in exchange for an advisory fee are not subject to the promoter penalty provisions will also be welcomed.

"While these are important clarifications from the ATO, the Government will continue to monitor the consultation process closely and will consider any appropriate changes to the law should any adverse retrospective impacts arise," Sukkar said.

The ATO has recently extended the consultation period to 29 April 2022, and the government encourages all interested parties to make submissions to the ATO as part of this process.

Sukkar also highlighted the significant decision handed down on April 6 by the High Court of Australia in Commissioner of Taxation v Carter.

"The decision concerned the effect, under tax law, of a beneficiary 'disclaiming' a distribution from a trust," Sukkar said.

"The High Court's determination means that, in certain circumstances, beneficiaries of a trust may still be liable to pay tax on a trust distribution they never received or had disclaimed."

While the decision brings some clarity to a complex area of both tax law and the law of trusts, the court itself noted that both its interpretation, and the alternative interpretation offered by the respondent, could give rise to apparent unfairness.

"The government will carefully consider the implications of the decision, particularly for hard-working small business families, whether it raises any inequitable outcomes that may not have been the intention of the tax law, and whether they can be dealt with by legislative change," Sukkar concluded.

