Government to review adviser professional standards

The government will soon consult on its election promise to remove tertiary education requirements for experienced advisers and look to make improvements to the Code of Ethics.

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones announced the government will soon commence consultation on removing the university degree requirement for advisers who have at least 10 years' experience, a clean record and have passed the adviser exam.

He said the consultation will look at streamlining the education requirements for advisers, including for new entrants, and will commence shortly.

He added that issues with the Code of Ethics have also been flagged by industry and Treasury will consult on improvements to the Code in 2023 following the government's response to the Quality of Advice review.

Finally, on the adviser exam, Jones said he intends to ask Treasury to explore areas where delivery of the exam could be improves, such as reducing the number of questions.

"I continue to support the exam as a benchmarking tool which tests the practical application of a financial adviser's knowledge, including on regulatory and legal requirements, and ethical reasoning. I remain committed to the exam testing these knowledge areas and content," he said.

Existing advisers have until September 30 to pass the exam to continue providing financial advice. The final sitting ran from July 28 to August 1, with results expected in the coming weeks.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia welcomed Jones' plan to open consultation on education requirements but reinforced the need for speed in doing so.

"In our previous submission, we called for greater recognition of relevant experience and related qualifications, and we look forward to participating constructively in this process to ensure the continuing professionalisation of financial advice," FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"Financial planners currently face considerable uncertainty regarding future professional standards, and many have paused or postponed studies until the outcome is known. Hence we believe the resolution of this matter is of the highest priority. We encourage the government to ensure the consultation process is targeted and efficient, and we are keen to see swift and decisive action by the Minister giving the profession certainty on these standards."