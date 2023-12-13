Government reports improved fiscal outlook

The federal government has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), revealing a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.

Since the last election, the government has identified $49.6 billion in savings, leading to a cumulative improvement of $211.4 billion in the underlying cash balance over the next five years.

Minister for finance Katy Gallagher noted the government's fiscal strategy, which has prioritised spending restraint and capitalising on revenue upgrades, aims to complement monetary policy in reducing inflationary pressures. This approach has led to a decrease in deficits and public debt projections, with gross debt expected to peak at 35.4% of GDP in 2027-28 before declining.

"We will avoid $145 billion over 12 years to 2033-34 in interest costs on the debt we inherited, as a result of banking the vast majority of upgrades to revenue," Gallagher said.

Nevertheless, growth is forecast to moderate in the near-term as domestic activity wanes.

The economy is expected to expand by only 1.75% in 2023-24, before regaining momentum in 2024-25 as improving real incomes growth support a recovery in household consumption.

Also, inflation, while moderating, remains a concern, but is expected to return to the target range soon.

"After delivering the first surplus in 15 years, the mid-year update shows that deficits and debt are now lower in every year of the forward estimates compared to the May Budget and are significantly lower compared to what we inherited," Gallagher said.

"This result builds on the fiscal discipline that has been the hallmark of our Government since coming to office."