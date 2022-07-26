Government moves to amend military super benefits tax

The government is introducing legislation that aims to ensure no veteran pays higher income taxes because of the Federal Court decision in Commissioner of Taxation V Douglas (the Douglas decision).

The Douglas decision found that certain veterans' invalidity pension payments in the Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefits (DFRDB) and Military Superannuation benefits (MSB) schemes are super lump sums for income tax purposes rather than superannuation income stream benefits.

However, as new draft legislation states, this is contrary to the original policy intent.

The explanatory memorandum states: "The Douglas decision identified a discrepancy in the statutory definition of a superannuation income stream that meant, contrary to the policy intent, these types of pensions do not meet the definition of a superannuation income stream and thus defaulted to being taxed as superannuation lump sums."

"The Douglas decision has potentially adverse income tax outcomes for some veterans receiving an invalidity pension under the Military Superannuation Benefits and Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefits schemes."

A joint statement by minister for financial services Stephen Jones and minister for veteran's affairs Matt Keogh said: "While the veteran community has broadly welcomed the Douglas decision and many veterans have benefited from the decision, the government is concerned that a number of veterans are facing higher end of year tax liabilities."

"Therefore, the government will also introduce a non-refundable tax offset to prevent any adverse income tax outcomes for affected veterans in the DFRDB and MSB schemes."

According to Jones and Keogh, this will reverse higher end of year tax liabilities that would have occurred for some of the affected veterans.

It will also allow the ATO and Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) to include the impact of the new offset in determining fortnightly tax withholding, to address the higher withholding that has occurred due to the Douglas decision.

Also, the government has decided to extend these changes to Spouse and Children's pensions paid to a spouse or child following the death of a member of a DFRDB or MSB scheme affected by the Douglas decision.

The Bill will retrospectively and prospectively reverse the impact of the Douglas decision in relation to all schemes other than the invalidity benefits and death benefits for beneficiaries of invalidity pensioners paid from the DFRDB and MSB schemes that commence on or after 20 September 2007.

"The draft Bill reflects the government's commitment to ensure veterans are not left worse off due to the Douglas decision and that veterans who benefited from the decision retain these outcomes," Jones and Keogh concluded.