Government fund names new chief executive

A $2.3 billion government fund has announced that its chief executive of 13 years is departing, with a replacement from a recently merged industry fund stepping into the role.

Michelle Wade has resigned from AvSuper after 13 years leading the fund.

She will be replaced by Michael Sykes, currently deputy chief executive of MTAA Super. Sykes has been with MTAA, which recently merged with Tasplan, for 15 years.

"Michelle has contributed greatly to the fund and she will be missed by everyone involved with AvSuper; the members, the staff, the board and the companies that partner with us to deliver outstanding customer service," AvSuper chair Ben Firkins said.

"She has been instrumental to AvSuper's continual expansion of services to our members, and in steering us through the challenging times of the GFC, COVID-19 and the significant regulatory change that has occurred over the past decade."

Sykes will commence in the role in April 2021. Wade's departure is immediate, so AvSuper has appointed executive manager Nick Smith as acting chief executive until Sykes' arrival.

"The board and staff of AvSuper are looking forward to Michael becoming part of the team and continuing to build upon the living ethos of 'members' first'," Firkins said.

AvSuper won member's choice at the 2019 Rainmaker SelectingSuper awards, which Rainmaker said indicated the fund was successful at engaging members.