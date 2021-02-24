NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Government fund names new chief executive
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 FEB 2021   3:00PM

A $2.3 billion government fund has announced that its chief executive of 13 years is departing, with a replacement from a recently merged industry fund stepping into the role.

Michelle Wade has resigned from AvSuper after 13 years leading the fund.

She will be replaced by Michael Sykes, currently deputy chief executive of MTAA Super. Sykes has been with MTAA, which recently merged with Tasplan, for 15 years.

"Michelle has contributed greatly to the fund and she will be missed by everyone involved with AvSuper; the members, the staff, the board and the companies that partner with us to deliver outstanding customer service," AvSuper chair Ben Firkins said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"She has been instrumental to AvSuper's continual expansion of services to our members, and in steering us through the challenging times of the GFC, COVID-19 and the significant regulatory change that has occurred over the past decade."

Sykes will commence in the role in April 2021. Wade's departure is immediate, so AvSuper has appointed executive manager Nick Smith as acting chief executive until Sykes' arrival.

"The board and staff of AvSuper are looking forward to Michael becoming part of the team and continuing to build upon the living ethos of 'members' first'," Firkins said.

AvSuper won member's choice at the 2019 Rainmaker SelectingSuper awards, which Rainmaker said indicated the fund was successful at engaging members.

Read more: AvSuperBen FirkinsMichael SykesMichelle WadeMTAA SuperNick SmithTasplan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MTAA Super increases premiums amid merger
Mergers prompt 13% fee drop
To merge or not to merge?
MySuper eyes growth asset returns
MTAA, Tasplan reveal new brand
Tasplan says goodbye to lifecycle MySuper
MTAA Super awards scholarships
Retail fund ups premiums
Retail default fund tops performance table
Best super, pension fund revealed
Editor's Choice
Public sector super satisfaction rises
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:56PM
Public sector superannuation fund members have come out as the most satisfied across all sectors, according to new research.
Vanguard finds dirty assets in ESG fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:48PM
Vanguard has changed the descriptions of an ethically conscious bond fund, after a review turned up holdings that investors were told were excluded.
Standard Life Aberdeen sells 196-year-old brand
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Following the pair's strategic partnership in 2018, Standard Life Aberdeen will sell the Standard Life name to Phoenix Group as part of a revised deal.
First Sentier funds appoint new RE
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
First Sentier has shed its responsible entity relationship with Colonial First State, naming a new RE for 13 of its funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sN7vCigP