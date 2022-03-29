Government flags $17.9bn infrastructure spend

Ahead of the Federal Budget this evening, the government has announced a $17.9 billion infrastructure spend across the country.

The new announcements will see the government's rolling 10-year infrastructure investment pipeline will increase from $110 billion to over $120 billion, a new record.

Key commitments funded in the 2022-2023 Budget include, $3.1 billion in new commitments to deliver the $3.6 billion Melbourne Intermodal Terminal Package, $1.6 billion for the Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast (Beerwah to Maroochydore) rail extension, $1.121 billion for the Brisbane to the Gold Coast (Kuraby to Beenleigh) faster rail upgrade and $1 billion for the Sydney to Newcastle (Tuggerah to Wyong) faster rail upgrade.

There is also $678 million allocated for the Outback Way project, which spans the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Queensland and $2.264 billion for the North South Corridor, Torrens to Darlington in South Australia.

"By investing in these projects we are delivering the infrastructure that the Australian economy needs to grow, to get Australians home sooner and safer, and generate thousands of jobs and new opportunities for small businesses right across the country," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"Australia's future success relies on a strong economy. Our strong economic recovery is being driven by our record funding for major road projects right across the country. Our investment in these infrastructure projects will support tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs across Australia over the construction life of these projects, providing certainty and security for businesses and communities across the country."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg added: "With the unemployment rate already at an equal 48 year low, the measures in this Budget will create an additional 40,000 jobs across Australia, building on our world leading economic recovery."

He also claimed the infrastructure projects will strengthen supply chains, which have experienced disruptions due to COVID-19 and natural disasters including the recent floods across NSW and Queensland.

Queensland will see the biggest infrastructure spend from the federal government of all states, with $3.9 billion allocated. The next largest spends are in NSW and Victoria, each with a commitment of $3.3 billion. Western Australia will have $2.1 billion invested in its infrastructure, $639 million will be spent in Tasmania, $361 million in the Northern Territory and $51 million in the Australian Capital Territory.