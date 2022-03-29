NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Government flags $17.9bn infrastructure spend

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 29 MAR 2022   10:41AM

Ahead of the Federal Budget this evening, the government has announced a $17.9 billion infrastructure spend across the country.

The new announcements will see the government's rolling 10-year infrastructure investment pipeline will increase from $110 billion to over $120 billion, a new record.

Key commitments funded in the 2022-2023 Budget include, $3.1 billion in new commitments to deliver the $3.6 billion Melbourne Intermodal Terminal Package, $1.6 billion for the Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast (Beerwah to Maroochydore) rail extension, $1.121 billion for the Brisbane to the Gold Coast (Kuraby to Beenleigh) faster rail upgrade and $1 billion for the Sydney to Newcastle (Tuggerah to Wyong) faster rail upgrade.

There is also $678 million allocated for the Outback Way project, which spans the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Queensland and $2.264 billion for the North South Corridor, Torrens to Darlington in South Australia.

"By investing in these projects we are delivering the infrastructure that the Australian economy needs to grow, to get Australians home sooner and safer, and generate thousands of jobs and new opportunities for small businesses right across the country," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"Australia's future success relies on a strong economy. Our strong economic recovery is being driven by our record funding for major road projects right across the country. Our investment in these infrastructure projects will support tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs across Australia over the construction life of these projects, providing certainty and security for businesses and communities across the country."

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg added: "With the unemployment rate already at an equal 48 year low, the measures in this Budget will create an additional 40,000 jobs across Australia, building on our world leading economic recovery."

He also claimed the infrastructure projects will strengthen supply chains, which have experienced disruptions due to COVID-19 and natural disasters including the recent floods across NSW and Queensland.

Queensland will see the biggest infrastructure spend from the federal government of all states, with $3.9 billion allocated. The next largest spends are in NSW and Victoria, each with a commitment of $3.3 billion. Western Australia will have $2.1 billion invested in its infrastructure, $639 million will be spent in Tasmania, $361 million in the Northern Territory and $51 million in the Australian Capital Territory.

Read more: Federal BudgetJosh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Key Budget measure won't help economy: Academic
Government vows support for SMEs, self-funded retirees
Millions to receive tax offset
Big spend on cost of living, defence
Budget aims to please women
Tough news for those already doing it tough
War in Ukraine sparks defence spend
Floods, fires, plagues catered to in Budget
Excise tax, super top budget worries
Childcare key to super gap

Editor's Choice

PGIM hires head of wealth

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of wholesale sales at Macquarie Asset Management in Australia is taking on the newly created role at PGIM as it looks to expand its offering.

Global X adds to local team

CHLOE WALKER
Global X ETFs has announced the appointment of ETF expert Blair Hannon as head of investment strategy as it prepares to launch in the Australian market.

New scaled advice offering launches

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new digital, scalable financial advice solution has launched to help advisers cater to those who don't require a comprehensive offering.

Budget to back aspiring homeowners

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In a pre-Budget announcement, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has flagged that those hoping to break into the property market can expect a win.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.