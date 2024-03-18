Government dawdling on paid parental leave super: Greens

The Greens will propose changes to the government's Paid Parental Leave Bill (PPL) to ensure that superannuation is paid on PPL from July 1 this year.

Earlier this month, the government announced that the PPL scheme will include superannuation guarantee contributions from next year, but only if it wins the next federal election in 2025.

According to Larissa Waters, the leader of the Greens in the senate and spokesperson on women, it's outrageous to make women wait until after the next election.

"Labor still haven't come up with a good reason for making women wait until 2025," she argued.

"They've been dragging their feet on all things PPL throughout their first term of government, and now they want women to wait until after the next federal election to get super paid on it."

Previously, minister for finance, women, and the public service Katy Gallagher explained that the delay was due to the need to pass legislation and set up systems to facilitate the payment.

"We need to get the systems in place. It's not as straightforward as people might think," she said.

"It's going to be paid as an annual payment in arrears to the super funds."

Like many, independent senator David Pocock welcomed the proposed changes proposed in the Bill. However, he believes that this is also an opportunity to relieve small businesses from the burden of administering the scheme.

According to the senator, small businesses should have the option to pay PPL either directly or via Services Australia. He said this will make things easier for small business owners and reduce any risk of disincentives to employment.

"This isn't a big ask; it's simply giving small businesses a bit of extra flexibility," Pocock said.

"It won't delay the current reforms..."

Waters dismissed the "scare campaigns" regarding the supposed burden on small businesses, saying that there is "no evidence" to support such claims.

She added that any changes that sever the link between an employer and an employee taking parental leave would undermine the goal of increasing women's participation in the workforce.