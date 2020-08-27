Gonski departs ANZ

David Gonski has stepped down as the chair of ANZ, with Paul O'Sullivan to succeed him.

Gonski is retiring from the board after serving as chair for six and a half years.

"It has been an honour to work with my fellow directors and the management team on delivering the best possible outcomes for our customers and shareholders," Gonski said.

"ANZ has a long history as one of Australia's leading international companies and my time here will remain a key highlight of my corporate career."

He added that he thinks now is the time to hand over the reins.

"Importantly, we have also taken steps to improve the governance around matters impacting our reputation, including the now well-established ethics, environment, social and governance committee board," Gonski said.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is assembling an incredibly talented leadership team, led by our chief executive Shayne Elliot, and supported by almost 40,000 people who are doing an outstanding job for their customers."

Gonski welcomed O'Sullivan as chair and said that he is confident he will lead the board to the benefit of shareholders.

"My focus as chairman will be to continue the work we have been doing over many years to improve our operations and simplify the bank to the benefit not only the owners of our company but also our customers and staff," O'Sullivan said.

"The banking industry is at an important inflection point as we do all we can to help the economy recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and ANZ will remain committed to that cause.

O'Sullivan is currently chair of Western Sydney Airport and Optus and a director of Coca Cola Amatil.

He was chief executive of Optus between 2004 and 2012.