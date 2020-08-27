NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Gonski departs ANZ
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   12:16PM

David Gonski has stepped down as the chair of ANZ, with Paul O'Sullivan to succeed him.

Gonski is retiring from the board after serving as chair for six and a half years.

"It has been an honour to work with my fellow directors and the management team on delivering the best possible outcomes for our customers and shareholders," Gonski said.

"ANZ has a long history as one of Australia's leading international companies and my time here will remain a key highlight of my corporate career."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

He added that he thinks now is the time to hand over the reins.

"Importantly, we have also taken steps to improve the governance around matters impacting our reputation, including the now well-established ethics, environment, social and governance committee board," Gonski said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"One of the things I'm most proud of is assembling an incredibly talented leadership team, led by our chief executive Shayne Elliot, and supported by almost 40,000 people who are doing an outstanding job for their customers."

Gonski welcomed O'Sullivan as chair and said that he is confident he will lead the board to the benefit of shareholders.

"My focus as chairman will be to continue the work we have been doing over many years to improve our operations and simplify the bank to the benefit not only the owners of our company but also our customers and staff," O'Sullivan said.

"The banking industry is at an important inflection point as we do all we can to help the economy recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and ANZ will remain committed to that cause.

O'Sullivan is currently chair of Western Sydney Airport and Optus and a director of Coca Cola Amatil.

He was chief executive of Optus between 2004 and 2012.

Read more: ANZDavid GonskiPaul O'SullivanOptusCoca Cola AmatilShayne ElliotWestern Sydney Airport
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ANZ posts profit, announces dividend
Advice remediation tops $1bn
ASIC takes action against RI Advice
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
IOOF divests Australian Ethical
Cbus appoints chief executive
Australian Unity names chief executive
Almost 2000 advisers gone so far in 2020
Westpac names chief financial officer
Advice head leaves ANZ
Editor's Choice
No bonus again for Platinum's Clifford
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Kerr Neilson's successor at Platinum Asset Management has forgone his variable awards for a second year in the row, as the ASX-listed fund manager reports a 1.3% dip in its profits for FY20.
Heine family sells Netwealth shares
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
The Heine family took advantage of Netwealth's strong results and buoyant share price yesterday to sell down about $76 million worth of shares in the company -- a tiny sliver of their expansive holding.
Household debt a major risk: RBA
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:38PM
The long-run rise in household indebtedness has increased concerns about the risks this poses globally to banking sectors and economies more broadly, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.
ASIC drops CBA investigation
ALLY SELBY  |   12:29PM
Commonwealth Bank has announced the corporate watchdog will not be taking any action against the bank nor its directors over a money laundering and counter-terrorism scandal identified by AUSTRAC three years ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vtlf2LHr