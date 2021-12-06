Goldman Sachs backs disability housing scheme in $137m deal

Disability housing investor Synergis has today announced that Goldman Sachs Asset Management will become a key investor in the platform, as it targets total equity deployment of at least $137 million.

Rental income in the niche specialist disability accommodation (SDA) sector is backed by the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Goldman Sachs will join existing Synergis investors including the Paul Ramsay Foundation, HESTA, Laurie Macri's Portcullis House and Suncorp Group, making Synergis one of the largest investors in Australia's disability housing sector.

Synergis' funds are managed by Social Infrastructure Investment Partners (SIIP), a joint venture between Federation Asset Management and Social Ventures Australia, which was set up to invest in disability housing.

SIIP co-heads Michael Lynch and Jason Walter said the Goldman Sachs investment was a transformative step towards delivering Synergis' vision for every person living with disability in Australia to have access to high quality, safe, stable, and appropriate housing.

"There is a significant undersupply of appropriate housing for people with disability in Australia," Lynch said.

"Since being established two years ago Synergis has built strong relationships in the industry and has committed to over 50 projects that will provide homes for over 150 people.

"The new investment enables us to scale that up rapidly."

"Our vision is to generate appropriate financial returns for investors, while making positive social impact and setting the standard for disability housing in Australia," Walter added.

"Scaling Synergis with investment from Goldman Sachs will help us realise this vision. Over time we expect Synergis to deploy upwards of $1 billion into high-quality disability housing."

Synergis chair Carol Mills said that when SVA and Federation came together to create Synergis, the shared vision was to unlock large-scale capital to help solve this critical social challenge.

"We are a step closer to that with today's announcement," she said.

"This is a very exciting development that has the potential to catalyse more investment in the space to provide even more homes for people with disability."

"We are very pleased to be able to play a role in supporting the future growth and development of Synergis, as it seeks to meet the demand for high-quality purpose-built disability accommodation," Goldman Sachs Australia chief executive Simon Rothery said.

"Continued investment in this sector will improve the lives of Australians living with a disability by giving them greater choice and control in their housing options."