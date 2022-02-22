NEWS
Executive Appointments

Goldman Sachs appoints alternatives head

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 22 FEB 2022   11:56AM

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has appointed a managing director to lead its alternatives capital markets and strategy group in Australia and New Zealand.

Craig Balenzuela steps into the position and will be based in Sydney.

He joins from QIC, where he was responsible for leading business development to institutional accounts in Australia, New Zealand and internationally across products spanning real estate, infrastructure, private equity, private debt, liquid alternatives, and overlay strategies.

Prior to that, Balenzuela was managing director of institutional business development at K2 Advisors. He also previously established the Australasian operations for APT Inc.

"Craig brings extensive relationships and alternatives experience that will help further expand our private markets capital raising effort in Australia and New Zealand," Goldman Sachs Asset Management head of Australia and New Zealand alternatives investing David Gribble commented.

"As one of the world's largest alternatives managers, we are excited about delivering the full capabilities of our platform to investors in this region."

Goldman Sachs Asset Management manages more than $400 billion in alternative assets globally.

The alternatives capital markets and strategy group oversees institutional capital raising and strategy for alternative investments throughout Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The group centrally manages capital raising for all alternatives products and portfolio solutions from institutional investors in alternatives, including across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, growth equity, secondaries, impact investing, and absolute-return strategies.

Read more: Goldman Sachs Asset ManagementCraig BalenzuelaAPT Inc.David GribbleK2 AdvisorsQIC
