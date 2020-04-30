Global manager reduces fees on flagship fund

A global investment manager has cut fees on its $3.4 billion flagship global equity fund, ahead of the government's changes to end conflicted grandfathered remuneration.

T. Rowe Price as slashed management fees on its Australian Unit Trust Global Equity Fund (I Class) from 1.18% to 0.94% per annum, effective from July 1 this year.

Management fees for the firm's Global Equity Fund (Hedged) (I Class) will also be reduced in the new financial year, from 1.2% to 0.99% per annum.

The new management fee aligns the portfolio with other T. Rowe Price offerings, the manager said, including its Australian Equity Fund (0.60% p.a.) and its Dynamic Global Bond Fund (0.40% p.a.), which have both been competitively priced for the post Royal Commission and FOFA environment.

The government's changes to end grandfathered provisions for conflicted remuneration will come into effect from 1 January 2021. With this change, the full effect of the FOFA laws will come to fruition, banning advisers from receiving conflicted remuneration entirely.

T. Rowe Price Australian sales manager Darren Hall said the management fee change would benefit both advisers and their clients.

"Putting client interests first is a core value of our firm and a key determinant influencing our decision making," he said.

"We are very pleased to offer a highly-competitive new fee structure, which assists advisers to meet their 'best interest duty' and provides a more attractive entry point to end investor.

"As the industry transitions away from legacy systems and processes, modern structures are evolving around how to support investors achieve their capital and income needs, and we are pleased to be working well ahead of the government's year-end timeline for cleaner remuneration arrangements."

The $3.4 billion global equity fund has been managed by Scott Berg for over eight years, and was recently awarded a gold rating from Morningstar, the firm said.

As of March 17, T. Rowe Price's global equities fund was invested in 150 stocks across 30 countries.