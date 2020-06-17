NEWS
Executive Appointments
Global investment manager appoints APAC head
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JUN 2020   12:23PM

A $476 billion global investment manager has nabbed a former Challenger executive director to lead its real estate business down under.

John Ratcliffe has been appointed as head of Asia Pacific real estate at US$327 billion real estate investment manager Barings.

In the newly created position, Ratcliffe will develop the firm's Asian and Australian real estate platform covering both equity and debt markets.

He will work alongside the firm's head of Asia Pacific and global head of distribution and marketing Duncan Robertson, both based in Sydney, and will report to Charles Weeks, head of Europe and Asia Pacific real estate equity.

Weeks said Ratcliffe's appointment would help the firm leverage local investment opportunities.

"Our real estate activities in Asia have traditionally focused on working with our clients to deploy capital into the US and Europe," he said.

"By having John join the firm we are now building the capability to invest locally.

"Initially, his focus will be on Australia to deploy debt and equity into one of the world's most transparent, liquid and open markets, as well as Japan, another highly sophisticated and professional real estate market."

Robertson said the new hire would help grow Baring's presence across the region.

"John's 20-year experience in the real estate industry and exceptional track record make him an ideal person to help us serve our clients and build on Barings' significant presence in the Asia Pacific region across other asset classes," he said.

"This strategic hire is further evidence of Barings commitment to attracting the very best global talent the real estate sector has to offer."

Ratcliffe has spent the last 12 years with Challenger, where he served as its executive director of real estate transactions and capital partners. Prior to this, he worked at high-end real estate developer Niecon Developments.

Ratcliffe, who has led more than 65 institutional transactions worth more than $3.5 billion across all sectors in the region, said he was thrilled to be joining the global investment management firm.

"Barings is a highly reputable global firm with strong ambitions to grow its real estate business in the Asia Pacific region, building on the successful and well-established platforms it has in the US and Europe," he said.

"I look forward to hitting the ground running in sourcing new investment opportunities, focusing first on Australia and Japan and then more broadly across other Asian territories.

"At the same time, I will work with Charles and the excellent teams in Sydney and across Asia Pacific to help source capital and expand Barings' real estate footprint in the region."

