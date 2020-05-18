Global dividends to fall 15%: Janus Henderson

Dividends in the first quarter were almost entirely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic but for the rest of the year the impact will be significant, according to the latest Global Dividend Index from Janus Henderson.

The company said Q1 represented a temporary peak for the index, with global payouts rising 3.6% on a headline basis to a first-quarter record of $275.4bn, equivalent to underlying growth of 4.3%.

The US and Canada each saw all-time quarterly records, while Japan, Hong Kong, and Russia broke Q1 records. The index of global payouts rose to a record 196.3.

To assess the impact of the pandemic on 2020 dividends, Janus Henderson said it screened companies representing over three quarters of global payouts by value.

"North America and Asia are likely to see the least impact, but for different reasons," Janus Henderson said.

"The former has a favourable sector mix (e.g. high exposure to technology) and the suspension of share buybacks rather than dividend cuts are likely to bear the brunt of efforts by companies to preserve cash."

The research found in China and the rest of Asia, companies have already fixed their 2020 payouts based on 2019 profits, so the impact is likely to be greater in 2021.

Janus Henderson said Europe and the UK are the most severely affected as regulators have forced banks to suspend dividends and a number of other major companies have already cut payouts.

"With so much uncertainty, any forecast for dividends would have little value, so Janus Henderson is withdrawing its 2020 estimate," it said.

"Instead the team introduces a range based on a best and worst case scenario as a guide to how 2020 may look."

The best case incorporates only those dividend cuts that have already been announced, or that are very likely to be.

"This suggests global payouts will fall 15% this year to (US)$1.21 trillion, a decline of (US)$213 billion," it said.

The worst case also includes all those that are vulnerable, including a consideration of the level of corporate indebtedness.

"This scenario suggests global payouts could fall 35% this year, dropping to (US)$933 billion," Janus Henderson said.

"The breadth of the range reflects the rapidly developing crisis and the likelihood that some companies will simply reduce their payouts, rather than cancel them altogether, as they look to conserve cash and bolster their balance sheets."

The company said the impact of the crisis on dividends will spread into 2021, which is now likely to see lower payouts than expected before the pandemic.

"Even so 2021 is likely to see dividend payments from a number of sectors resume, provided the growth in virus cases has peaked, the current government enforced lockdowns end, and the global economy starts to function and recover," it said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.