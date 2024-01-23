Generation Development Group nears $3bn

Generational Development Group (GDG) has reported a 24% increase in funds under management (FUM) from the previous year, reaching nearly $3 billion as of December 2023.

In an ASX announcement, GDG also reported FUM growth of $232 million between September and December 2023, alongside a 37% rise in gross inflows compared to the previous period.

Chief executive Grant Hackett said that the company achieved another very strong quarter, having recorded three consecutive quarters of substantial inflow increases compared to the 2023 financial year.

This strong result combined with buoyant investment markets has generated significant FUM growth, Hackett said.

"The momentum within the business is strong and we continue to capitalise on the potential legislative tailwinds we receive emanating form the proposed taxation changed to superannuation for balanced above $3 million," he said.

"Bond inflows for the past six months have increased by over 22% compared to the prior corresponding period.

"This result positions us well for the full financial year to potentially match or exceed our annual sales record.

"We feel confident that this is achievable with the solid increase in active financial advisers utilising our products over the past six to nine months."