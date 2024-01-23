Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Generation Development Group nears $3bn

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 23 JAN 2024   12:39PM

Generational Development Group (GDG) has reported a 24% increase in funds under management (FUM) from the previous year, reaching nearly $3 billion as of December 2023.

In an ASX announcement, GDG also reported FUM growth of $232 million between September and December 2023, alongside a 37% rise in gross inflows compared to the previous period.

Chief executive Grant Hackett said that the company achieved another very strong quarter, having recorded three consecutive quarters of substantial inflow increases compared to the 2023 financial year.

This strong result combined with buoyant investment markets has generated significant FUM growth, Hackett said.

"The momentum within the business is strong and we continue to capitalise on the potential legislative tailwinds we receive emanating form the proposed taxation changed to superannuation for balanced above $3 million," he said.

"Bond inflows for the past six months have increased by over 22% compared to the prior corresponding period.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"This result positions us well for the full financial year to potentially match or exceed our annual sales record.

"We feel confident that this is achievable with the solid increase in active financial advisers utilising our products over the past six to nine months."

Read more: Generational Development GroupGrant Hackett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussies largely unsure of legacy plan: Research
Investment bonds offer refuge amid super changes
Generation Development Group inflows decline, FUM increases
Time to throw out the antiquated lifetime annuity mindset
Optimum Pensions, Generation Life launch lifetime annuity
Generation Life launches retirement income product
Generation Life awards tech mandate
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
Double exit from investment firm
Former Olympian to lead investment house

Editor's Choice

ISPT fills newly created head of mandates role, announces departures

ANDREW MCKEAN
ISPT has appointed Doug Cain as head of mandates, a newly created position, commencing in March.

Albanese set to overhaul Stage 3 tax cuts

KARREN VERGARA
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will amend the Stage 3 income tax cuts package, flagging that everyone is set to benefit from the changes.

Volatility an opportunity for skilled active managers: GSFM

ANDREW MCKEAN
The looming threat of sporadic, extreme market volatility presents an opportunity for active managers to capitalise on fluctuating asset values, GSFM advisor Stephen Miller says.

BWP, Newmark Property REIT set to merge

CHLOE WALKER
BWP Trust (BWP) and Newmark REIT Management, the responsible entity for Newmark Property REIT (NPR), have agreed to merge, subject to shareholder approval.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach