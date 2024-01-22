Gen Zs now 'loud budgeting': Research

Research by NAB shows Gen Z is embracing the latest TikTok trend and cutting back on their spending, saving an average of $450 a month.

New NAB Economics consumer sentiment data has revealed more than half (56%) of Gen Z and younger Australians are using the money they're saving from cutting back on non-essentials to stash into their savings accounts instead.

The data, based on a recent survey of around 2000 Australians, found that Gen Z customers are cutting back on eating out at restaurants ($124), micro treats like coffees, snacks and lunches out ($73), entertainment ($64), car journeys to save on petrol ($70), food delivery services ($96), and streaming services ($30).

NAB Personal Banking executive Paul Riley said that in 2024, being 'cash conscious' is officially cool with terms like 'loud budgeting' emerging overseas and on social media.

"'Loud budgeting' is all about unapologetically prioritising your financial goals, setting smart boundaries on spending, and feeling comfortable to talk about it openly and authentically," Riley explained.

"Rather than going out for an expensive dinner with friends, younger Australians are confidently opting to stay in and choose to put that amount into a high-interest savings account or pay down debt."

According to Riley, another hot budgeting trend is 'no or low spending months' which can involve giving up alcohol, takeaway food or shopping for clothes or beauty for the month, not booking holidays, or food prepping.

"The younger you are, the more likely you are to stash that money into a high-interest savings account or an offset account, so instead of spending it, you're saving it," he said.

"We've seen steady growth in the number of younger customers opening savings accounts in the last 12 months and, despite cost-of-living pressures, savings account balances in this age group have risen too."

NAB stated that the number of high-interest savings accounts opened by Gen Z customers had grown 24% over the last year, and savings account balances belonging to this cohort have increased by 5.3%.