GBST raids SS&C for APAC head

MONDAY, 29 JAN 2024
GBST has this month welcomed a head of Asia Pacific, hiring SS&C Technologies' sales director.
Jeff Hall has taken on the newly created regional leadership role, responsible for business development and operations across GBST's wealth management and advice solutions products, including Composer, WealthConnect, and Advice Intelligence.
"His responsibilities encompass leadership of sales, product development, account management, and client delivery teams, with a primary focus on strategic execution and business growth," GBST said.
Hall has been with SS&C since July 2021, prior to which he served as chief operating officer, Midwinter at Bravura Solutions following Midwinter's acquisition. Previously he was the tech firm's chief executive. Over the years, Hall has also held roles with Macquarie, EY, van Eyk Research, and Accenture.
He reports directly to GBST chief executive Robert DeDominicis, who said he's delighted to have someone of Hall's calibre on the team.
"With his 25-year track record of driving rapid growth, optimising operations, and delivering client goals and success, he is an invaluable addition to our leadership," he said.
"Jeff has both intimate knowledge of the Australian wealth management administration and advice solutions space, and a clear commitment to client delivery and success."
At the same time, Hall said now is the perfect time for him to join GBST.
"The strategic fit between my skills and the company's vision is compelling, and there is immense potential to contribute meaningfully to GBST's ongoing growth and evolution," Hall said.
"GBST has experienced continuous positive momentum over the past few years, and its innovative approach, expanding suite of products, and robust leadership team has only reinforced my confidence in this decision."
