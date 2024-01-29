Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

GBST raids SS&C for APAC head

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 29 JAN 2024   12:45PM

GBST has this month welcomed a head of Asia Pacific, hiring SS&C Technologies' sales director.

Jeff Hall has taken on the newly created regional leadership role, responsible for business development and operations across GBST's wealth management and advice solutions products, including Composer, WealthConnect, and Advice Intelligence.

"His responsibilities encompass leadership of sales, product development, account management, and client delivery teams, with a primary focus on strategic execution and business growth," GBST said.

Hall has been with SS&C since July 2021, prior to which he served as chief operating officer, Midwinter at Bravura Solutions following Midwinter's acquisition. Previously he was the tech firm's chief executive. Over the years, Hall has also held roles with Macquarie, EY, van Eyk Research, and Accenture.

He reports directly to GBST chief executive Robert DeDominicis, who said he's delighted to have someone of Hall's calibre on the team.

"With his 25-year track record of driving rapid growth, optimising operations, and delivering client goals and success, he is an invaluable addition to our leadership," he said.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"Jeff has both intimate knowledge of the Australian wealth management administration and advice solutions space, and a clear commitment to client delivery and success."

At the same time, Hall said now is the perfect time for him to join GBST.

"The strategic fit between my skills and the company's vision is compelling, and there is immense potential to contribute meaningfully to GBST's ongoing growth and evolution," Hall said.

"GBST has experienced continuous positive momentum over the past few years, and its innovative approach, expanding suite of products, and robust leadership team has only reinforced my confidence in this decision."

Read more: GBSTSS&C TechnologiesMidwinterEYJeff HallAccentureAdvice IntelligenceBravura SolutionsMacquarieRobert DeDominicisvan Eyk ResearchWealthConnect
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie Wrap rolls out new features for advisers
Bravura Solutions executes restructure
Rest welcomes chief financial officer
High-performing firms reveal strategies behind success
Two top Global X executives exit
Bravura hires global head of product
Fund manager injects $28m in Stockspot
Ignition poaches from Bravura Solutions
Bravura names chief executive
GBST snaps up Advice Intelligence

Editor's Choice

Industry leaders celebrate Australia Day honours

KARREN VERGARA
Leaders in financial services and superannuation were among the many to grace the highly coveted Australia Day 2024 Honours List, recognised for services in their respected fields and to the community.

Perpetual weathers $4.3bn in outflows

ANDREW MCKEAN
Perpetual experienced $4.3 billion in net outflows, but its total assets under management (AUM) rose 1% to $213.9 billion, buoyed by positive market movements, as detailed in a second quarter FY24 business update.

Aware Super, ART hire member service heads

ELIZABETH FRY
The market was caught by surprise when two of Australia's top customer service executives changed jobs.

Treasury unveils Stage 3 tax cuts changes

KARREN VERGARA
The federal government has officially released amendments to Stage 3 income tax cuts, saying that cost-of-living pressures has forced it to do so.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach