GAM profits fall 92%, management team overhauled

GAM has reported an underlying full-year profit before taxes of just $16 million, announcing an overhaul of its group management team after what was a tumultuous year for the beleaguered Swiss manager.

Announcing its full-year 2019 results overnight, GAM Holding AG's profits have fallen 92% year on year to come in at $16 million (CHF 10.5 million), down from $194 million (CHF 126.7 million) the previous year.

Last year's high-profile scandal involving fixed income investment director Tim Haywood's "gross misconduct" is largely to blame, with investors pulling more than $17 billion (CHF 11.1 billion) from funds on the news.

GAM's board of directors has waived bonuses for its senior leadership team and its new chief executive Peter Sanderson has forgone his one-off cash reward. It will also not propose a dividend.

"I want to make sure that we're setting the right tone from the top of the firm and that is that we're accountable and committed," Sanderson said.

The manager will also trim its group management board (GMB), dropping three. From April 1, the GMB will consist of Sanderson, group chief financial officer Richard McNamara, group chief risk officer Elmar Zumbuehl and group chief operating officer Steve Rafferty.

Group head of sales and distribution Tim Rainsford, group general counsel Rachel Wheeler and group head PLF and region head continental Europe Martin Jufer have stepped down and will instead hold roles in GAM's senior leadership team.

Sanderson revealed GAM's forward strategy which includes plans to cut costs and slim its board. This will likely include job losses, Sanderson hinted.

GAM's headcount was cut by 12% last year and will fall further, he said.

"We are not targeting a specific headcount figure but our cost target will lead to a continued reduction in FTEs," GAM said.

He said GAM will now focus on three key pillars; efficiency, transparency and growth.

This will include realigning GAM's cost base, a focus on its private labelling business and attracting and retaining talent, incentivised over the long term.

"GAM is a strong business delivering excellent investment performance for clients. This performance is testament to the talent of our people and their ability to help clients actively navigate uncertain market conditions," Sanderson said.

"The strategy we are outlining today will build long-term shareholder value by complementing this strong investment performance with a more efficient 'One GAM' approach, taking full advantage of technology to deliver for our clients.

"We will become more transparent and have set clear targets against which we will be measured. There are clear avenues to growth by building on our core strengths in client service and differentiated products."

It wasn't all doom and gloom for GAM however, reporting strong outperformance in 2019 with 78% of assets under management outperforming their benchmark over five years, and 74% over three years - this is up from 63% and 66% in 2018.

It also achieved record AUM in private labelling, up 11% from 2018.

"In 2019, despite the overall negative outflows from the firm, there were some positive signs with net-new money in markets such as Australia, Japan and the Middle East," Sanderson said.