Financial Planning

FYG launches advice delivery platform

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUL 2021   12:18PM

Boutique financial advice group FYG Planners has rolled out a new platform to improve the advice delivery process and increase client engagement.

FYG Planners partnered with LivePreso to launch WealthEye, an advice delivery portal.

LivePreso's platform plugs in with FYG's systems to help advisers automate business workflows and produce data-driven insights.

FYG Planners general manager Andrew Wootton said WealthEye is a smarter advice delivery solution that allows FYG's advisers to present advice to clients in a cleaner, simpler and engaging manner, both in person and remotely that removes the need for manual editing of documents.

"Advisers have been extremely engaged as the concept developed and thrilled with the outcome of the early stages of the platform and clients have been impressed with the ease of understanding and the feeling of being better informed due to the visual nature of WealthEye," he said.

LivePreso chief executive Aaron Cooper said LivePreso's integration with Xplan and Portfolio System has enabled WealthEye to deliver data-driven, interactive and client-specific Records of Advice.

"We're looking forward to expanding the capabilities of our partnership with FYG and further transforming client experiences during the advice process," he said.

FYG Planners managing director Peter Mancell commented that WealthEye has been in the works for some time.

"Ultimately, FYG is a service business for advisers so we're really proud of the outcome, it underlines our commitment to delivering efficiency solutions for advisers as the industry continues to evolve," he said.

