Financial Planning

Future2 commits over $1.5m in grants

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 30 NOV 2021   11:56AM

Future2, the foundation of the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA), has announced the awarding of $148,600 in new grants to 15 not-for-profit organisations in 2021.

Future2 has now committed over $1.5 million in grants since its inception in 2007.

FPA members endorse every dollar awarded by the Future2 Foundation to the Future2 Make the Difference! grants program.

Future2 actively supports projects that give hope to 12 to 25-year-old Australians around the country who are experiencing social, financial, or physical hardship.

Future2 chair Julie Berry said the work of charitable organisations right across Australia is recognised and supported by the Future2 Make the Difference! grants program.

"We are grateful for the generosity of FPA members and supporters of Future2 who commit their time and energy to help make a meaningful difference to their communities," Berry said.

"For the second year in a row, charities and not-for-profits have faced immense challenges due to the enduring impact from the pandemic.

"Lockdown after lockdown has created so much uncertainty and affected the running of fundraising initiatives.

Despite this, I'm delighted that Future2 has been able to provide 15 organisations with funding to assist in the important work they do," she said.

Projects funded this year range from support for young people living with a learning disability, support for young people in remote locations to access education and employment opportunities by acquiring a driving license, as well as crime prevention and resilience programs for at risk young people.

