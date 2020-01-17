NEWS
Insurance
Future of life insurance in doubt: APRA
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 JAN 2020   11:59AM

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority released its look-back at 2019, making special mention of tough times for the life insurance industry and questioning its sustainability.

"Australia's life insurance sector faced deteriorating conditions over 2019," APRA said in its report Safeguarding Australia's Financial Wellbeing.

The viability of some life insurance products, the regulator said, is in severe doubt due to risks and challenges hampering profitability.

"For a fifth straight year, the performance of individual disability income insurance worsened taking losses over that time to more than $3 billion," it said.

The profitability of individual lump sum insurance and group disability income insurance also deteriorated.

APRA said this was in part due to "poor product design" and "aggressive" selling methods, as highlighted during the Royal Commission.

"Some long-standing issues in this industry remain unresolved, including how to deal with legacy products," the regulator said.

"These products have become increasingly complex and expensive to administer over time, resulting in poor consumer outcomes and increased operational risk for insurers."

The inappropriate sale of life insurance and poor claims handling practices were also highlighted as issues.

However, despite the issues APRA noted that life insurers broadly finished 2019 financially resilient.

Protecting Your Superannuation legislation removing life insurance for low-balance super members and Putting Members' Interests First making life insurance opt-in for members under the age of 25 were also acknowledged as contributing to turbulent times for the industry in 2019.

"The impact of these changes will involve a reduction in premium income to life insurers who operate in the group insurance in superannuation market," APRA acknowledged.

The regulator made it very clear that individual disability income insurance remains an issue.

"The life insurance industry's on-going failure to design and price sustainable disability income insurance products continued to be an area of heightened focus for APRA in 2019," it said.

Losses from the sale of these types of policies across the industry accounted for $3.4 billion over the past five years and $1 billion in the nine months to September 2019 alone.

APRA is continuing to take steps to address that risk.

Read more: APRAAustralian Prudential Regulation AuthoritySafeguarding AustraliaFinancial WellbeingRoyal Commission
