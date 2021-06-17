Future Generation announces chief executive

Geoff Wilson's Future Generation companies, the social conscious listed investment companies, has announced its new chief executive - hiring from UBS.

Caroline Gurney, former managing director of marketing and communications for UBS, has stepped into the role.

She replaces Louise Walsh, who departed as chief executive after six years in April.

Future Generation will also be losing its chair Belinda Hutchinson, who will resign at its annual general meeting tomorrow after spending almost six years in the role.

Wilson will assume the role of acting chair for Future Generation Global while a new permanent chair is recruited.

Gurney has spent more than 17 years at UBS and was also involved with the charitable UBS Australia Foundation.

She has been on the Future Generation board since 2019.

Gurney's charitable work includes being a member of the Ascham School Council and the Centennial Park and Moore Park Foundation, an ambassador for the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation, a director of anti-domestic violence organisation Our Watch and a former council member for Chief Executive Women.

"Caroline will lead the Future generation companies in an exciting new phase of growth and will continue to focus on promoting the unique Future Generation investment model of dual investment and social returns, working to return the companies' share prices to net tangible asset value," acting chief executive Kate Thorley said.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Caroline in her new role when she commences in September 2021."

She added that during Hutchinson's time as chair the company delivered strong returns and invested $26 million in charity partners focused on youth mental health.

"We thank Belinda for her exceptional service and contribution to Future Generation Global," Thorley said.