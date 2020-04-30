NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Future Fund not buying the oil dip
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   4:57PM

Oil prices crashed to record low last week but Australia's $162 billion sovereign wealth fund says it has no plans to buy the dip.

Last Monday, immediate contracts for WTI crude fell into the negative territory. The drop prompted the US government to stockpile 75 million barrels. The Australian government followed later in the week, announcing a $94 million purchase of oil to be stored in US initially.

However, Australian institutional investors have traditionally shied from holding big direct commodities exposures. And Future Fund is similar.

Future Fund chief investment officer Raphael Arndt said the fund doesn't have a material exposure to oil prices and no particular plans for the asset class.

"We don't have any specific oil strategy and any exposure that we do have would have been not been material," Arndt said in a media briefing for Future Fund's quarterly results on Monday.

He said the fund's exposure to oil is through hedge funds and other investment managers who may invest in the asset class from time to time.

"We are always interested in different asset classes and as their prices trade up and down, some things become attractive and less attractive but in our case what we've got to do is understand [what matters] to the portfolio as a whole," he said, in response to whether the price dip was a buying opportunity got the fund.

"With oil, it's very hard for us to see the way that we have a particular view, as a long term investor, to get that exposure."

Among superannuation funds, Qantas Super held the biggest direct commodities exposure at $448 million last year, according to APRA data.

In total, all superannuation funds had only $3 billion in direct commodities.

"[Super fund's] $3 billion in direct exposure to commodities [is] 0.1% of their assets. They will however have higher indirect exposure through commingled funds and mandates. Moreover they will be heavily exposed through the value chain effects of volatile or should we say low oil prices," Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

