Executive Appointments
Funds SA appoints director of asset allocation
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAR 2021   12:18PM

The $37 billion public sector investment manager has appointed a director of asset allocation, hiring from Tcorp.

Brendan Hallett will be responsible for leading the asset allocation team and will be deeply involved in developing investment strategy for Funds SA's clients.

Hallett most recently spent seven years at TCorp, where his roles included portfolio management, asset allocation research and investment/client strategy.

Prior to this, he worked at AMP Capital for nearly eight years including as an investment strategist.

He started at Funds SA in March and reports to its chief investment officer Richard Friend.

"The appointment of Brendan is an important addition to our investment team where he will be integral to the continued expansion of the organisation's investment capabilities. I am delighted that he has joined Funds SA in this role," Funds SA chief executive officer Jo Townsend said.

Funds SA is a public sector fund that manages more than $37 billion for public sector superannuation schemes, insurers, and endowment funds.

It was set up in 1995, under the Funds SA. legislation passed by the South Australian Parliament, with the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the state.

It started with just Super SA as a client, and now has over 10 institutional clients.

Read more: Funds SATcorpBrendan HallettJo TownsendRichard FriendSuper SA
