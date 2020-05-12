NEWS
Investment
Fundamentals return to the forefront in EM
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 12 MAY 2020   11:47AM

Eaton Vance has released a new research report finding fundamentals are returning to the forefront in emerging market debt.

The research found volatility related to the COVID-19 outbreak and dramatic oil price decline in Q1 2020 precipitated a large sell-off in risk assets, including significant outflows from EM debt funds.

Michael Cirami, CFA portfolio manager co-director of global income, Marshall Stocker, CFA portfolio manager director of country research global income team and Bradford Godfrey, CFA institutional portfolio manager director of alternative & asset allocation strategies noted EM interest rates appear attractively valued when analysed against developed markets and on an inflation-adjusted basis.

"We remain neutral on EM sovereign credit, a sector offering historically compelling valuations, but where many issuers are confronting a challenging macro environment," they said.

"Looking ahead, we believe that the quality of research and analysis as well as the ability to access markets will be key for managers to achieve investment success at this critical time for EMD."

They said they have a more neutral view on currencies and their view on interest rates has been raised to overweight.

"We believe that interest rates appear fairly compelling when compared to developed markets and adjusted for inflation as well as within the context of easing central bank policies," they said.

"It's worth noting that the markets with more robust and attractive interest-rate curves tend to be on the more developed side of the EMD space, rather than being among the higher-yielding, lower-quality names."

"On currencies, we've reduced our conviction from an overweight to neutral."

They found that while it's tempting to look at the large sell-off in many countries as an attractive entry point, it is best not to underestimate how significant the shock has been to emerging markets.

"When we go country by country, it seems to us that a lot of the sell-off has been justified, with currencies appearing fairly valued at this point," they said.

"That said, there is a decent amount of differentiation for EM currencies as a whole."

They have also maintained a neutral view on sovereign credit and believe that valuations appear attractive on a historic basis, giving scope for possible improvement as clarity surrounding recovery improves.

"We upgraded corporate credit to a moderate overweight. While it's a tough economic environment, EM corporate credit is a rich universe and a lot of the issuers are national champions and important companies with access to capital markets and financing," they said.

"In fact, we think these companies may be a little better prepared to deal with sudden stops in business than their counterparts in the developed-market world."

Overall, they maintain a neutral stance on EMD, noting that many countries face significant challenges and price declines will not be enough to compensate.

"We want to see greater understanding and clarity of policy responses beyond what has been rolled out to stabilise markets," they note.

"Of course, we also need greater clarity on matters related to COVID-19, which, in part, means a pathway and a timeline to a vaccine."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

ASIC bans RC case study adviser
HARRISON WORLEY
A former Millennium3 adviser whose advice was cited as a case study during the Royal Commission is set to appeal a 10-year ban handed down by ASIC.
CountPlus acquires firm
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
CountPlus member firm CountPlus One has made a new acquisition, acquiring the advice services of Centenary Financial.
Fundamentals return to the forefront in EM
ELIZA BAVIN
Eaton Vance has released a new research report finding fundamentals are returning to the forefront in emerging market debt.
Death of dividends greatly exaggerated: Epoch
ELIZA BAVIN
In the midst of Australian companies cutting dividends due to the effects of COVID-19, Epoch Investment Partners says investors can still generate dividend income from offshore.
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
