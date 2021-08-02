Fund administrator hires from competitor

Singapore-based Ascent Fund Services has hired from its competitor Apex Group to appoint the lead for its foray into Australia.

Eric Koolen was the managing director of Apex Group's Australian business for about two years, ending March 2021.

He has worked in funds administration since the 1980s, including at CITCO.

He has now joined rival firm Ascent Fund Services as a managing director as it expands into Australia.

Ascent was founded in 2019 and currently has 150 clients with $9 billion under management. It has clients in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Japan.

It set its sights on Australia earlier this year, as it saw an opportunity in the market following consolidation among players.

The firm plans to list on the ASX in two to three years, after expanding full-service operations to India, Abu Dhabi, United States and Taiwan later this year.

"Consolidation in the Australian fund services market is leading to less competition and lower service levels. We see demand from local funds managers for customised services which they don't get from the larger global players," Ascent chair Omar Taheri said.