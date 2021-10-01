NEWS
Investment

FTSE Russell launches new ESG indexes

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 1 OCT 2021   11:43AM

FTSE Russell has introduced six Russell ESG indexes, based on the Russell 1000, 2000 and 3000 benchmarks.

The Russell US ESG Indexes are designed to integrate ESG into institutional-grade US equity indexes.

The six new indexes are constructed using ESG screening criteria. The screens eliminate exposure to companies involved in controversial weapons, firearms, tobacco, and fossil fuels. In addition, companies with ESG controversies are excluded.

The indexes are based on the FTSE Russell US equity benchmarks, the Russell 1000, Russell 2000, and Russell 3000 indexes.

Additionally, the new index series contains two sub-groups: Russell ESG Screened Target Exposure Indexes and Russell ESG Enhanced Target Exposure Indexes.

US$10.6 trillion in passive and active funds track the FTSE Russell US equity indexes or use them as benchmarks.

"When it comes to sustainable investment, choosing an appropriate index truly matters," FTSE Russell Americas head of sustainable investment Tony Campos said.

"The Russell US ESG Indexes was developed for investors looking to incorporate sustainability considerations within a broad market portfolio without impacting the risk and return characteristics of the headline benchmark. Moreover, the two sub-groups were constructed with different client use cases in mind, giving investors options based on their preferences for ESG."

The six new indexes are: Russell 1000 ESG Enhanced Target Exposure Index, Russell 2000 ESG Enhanced Target Exposure Index, Russell 3000 ESG Enhanced Target Exposure Index, Russell 1000 ESG Screened Target Exposure Index, Russell 2000 ESG Screened Target Exposure Index and Russell 3000 ESG Screened Target Exposure Index.

