FSC names acting chief executive

The Financial Services Council appointed an acting chief executive as it looks to replace Sally Loane, who steps down on December 23.

Blake Briggs, currently the deputy chief executive of the FSC, will take the top job in the interim.

Briggs joined as deputy chief in May 2020, marking his return to the FSC after serving as its superannuation and financial services policy manager between November 2011 and February 2018.

His other roles include working as the head of government and industry affairs for wealth at Westpac and serving as a director on the Gateway Network Governance Body.

FSC chair David Bryant said as deputy chief executive, Briggs has also led the FSC's policy team, and his appointment will ensure that it continues to be a strong advocate for the financial services industry and its consumers.

"Blake has brought the industry together on key issues, including advocating for reforms to make financial advice more accessible and affordable, and promoted the interests of superannuation and life insurance consumers by bringing an end to occupational exclusions in group life insurance policies," Bryant said.

Loane finishes up after seven years of leading the council.

In her time, Loane oversaw the development of the Asia Funds Passport, two Life Insurance Codes and the Stewardship Code for fund managers.

Loane was grilled at the Hayne Royal Commission where she struggled to answer basic questions about the dodgy sales practices of life insurers.