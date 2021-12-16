NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

FSC names acting chief executive

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 16 DEC 2021   12:27PM

The Financial Services Council appointed an acting chief executive as it looks to replace Sally Loane, who steps down on December 23.

Blake Briggs, currently the deputy chief executive of the FSC, will take the top job in the interim.

Briggs joined as deputy chief in May 2020, marking his return to the FSC after serving as its superannuation and financial services policy manager between November 2011 and February 2018.

His other roles include working as the head of government and industry affairs for wealth at Westpac and serving as a director on the Gateway Network Governance Body.

FSC chair David Bryant said as deputy chief executive, Briggs has also led the FSC's policy team, and his appointment will ensure that it continues to be a strong advocate for the financial services industry and its consumers.

"Blake has brought the industry together on key issues, including advocating for reforms to make financial advice more accessible and affordable, and promoted the interests of superannuation and life insurance consumers by bringing an end to occupational exclusions in group life insurance policies," Bryant said.

Loane finishes up after seven years of leading the council.

In her time, Loane oversaw the development of the Asia Funds Passport, two Life Insurance Codes and the Stewardship Code for fund managers.

Loane was grilled at the Hayne Royal Commission where she struggled to answer basic questions about the dodgy sales practices of life insurers.

Read more: Financial Services CouncilSally LoaneBlake BriggsDavid BryantWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CCIV legislation introduced
Retirement Income Covenant hits parliament
Jameson Capital hires investment director
Shareholders reject Westpac remuneration report
New appointments to FSC board
Mine Super appoints chief executive
Backlash after 'unprecedented' ASIC action against Westpac
Industry fund chief steps down, successor named
ASIC files numerous cases against Westpac
InvestSMART launches ethical product

Editor's Choice

HESTA leads trustee board diversity

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Superannuation fund HESTA has the highest number of women on its trustee board with nine females versus five males.

MLC Life adds to retail distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
The life insurer has made a series of appointments to its retail distribution team in the hopes of strengthening its licensee and adviser relationships.

Super for home deposits could ignite new boom

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
Research from the McKell Institute has suggested that allowing home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a deposit could ignite a further house price boom.

FSC names acting chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The Financial Services Council appointed an acting chief executive as it looks to replace Sally Loane, who steps down on December 23.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.