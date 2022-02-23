NEWS
Executive Appointments

FSC board adds Challenger chief

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 FEB 2022   12:34PM

The Financial Services Council added the recently appointed chief executive of Challenger to its board.

Nick Hamilton joins colleague Michelle Taylor, Challenger chief executive for people, corporate affairs and strategy, who was nominated to the board last December, together with AMP Australia chief executive Scott Hartley.

Prior to his role as managing director and chief of Challenger, Hamilton held senior roles at Invesco, First Sentier Investors, and Thomson Reuters.

He took on the top job at Challenger on January 1, replacing Richard Howes, who announced his retirement in early 2021.

FSC chair David Bryant said Hamilton brings an immense wealth of knowledge in financial services and funds management to the board and his proven leadership will be an asset.

"Nick's dedication to grow and protect the long-term financial wellbeing of Australians will be valued, and we look forward to working with him," he said.

Also recently joining the board is Bell Asset Management chief executive Nick Fels, who was appointed in October 2021.

Read more: ChallengerFinancial Services CouncilNick HamiltonDavid BryantMichelle TaylorNick FelsRichard HowesScott Hartley
VIEW COMMENTS

