Executive Appointments
FSC appoints four to board
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 20 JUL 2020   12:11PM

The Financial Services Council has appointed four new board members, and announced the establishment of a fund management committee to drive strategic policy direction in the Australian funds management landscape.

BlackRock Asset Management head of Australasia Andrew Landman, UBS Australia managing director Bryce Doherty, AllianceBernstein Australia chief executive Jen Driscoll and First Sentier Investors ANZ managing director Elizabeth Hastilow have been appointed to the FSC board.

The board is made up of the country's wealth management business leaders, including MLC Wealth chief executive Geoff Lloyd, Mercer chief executive David Bryant, TAL Group chief executive Brett Clark, AIA chief executive Damien Mu, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank head of wealth Paul Rohan, Challenger chief financial officer Andrew Tobin, BT general manager of platforms Kathy Vincent, and AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade.

FSC chair Lloyd welcomed the new directors, highlighting the global leadership and experience in wealth management they bring to the board.

"Australia's fund managers are some of the best in the world, thanks to innovative leaders and a competitive environment," he said.

"We are pleased to have a mix of leading global and Australian fund managers on our board, particularly now as we face into this highly challenging economic period."

The FSC also announced it has established a new board committee, the Fund Management Board Committee, set to drive the industry group's policy objectives.

The committee includes 18 of the country's leading fund managers, including Landman, Doherty, Driscoll and Hastilow.

The FSC also appointed Aberdeen Standard's Brett Jollie, Schroder's Chris Durack, Vanguard's Frank Kolimago, MLC Wealth's Garry Mulcahy, State Street Global Advisors' James MacNevin, Russell Investments' Jodie Hampshire, Australian Ethical's John McMurdo, Ninety One's Justin Cowper, Zurich Financial Services' Matthew Drennan, Franklin Templeton's Matthew Harrison, Bell Asset Management's Nick Fels, Challenger's Nick Hamilton, JP Morgan Asset Management's Rachel Farrel, and Pendal's Richard Brandweiner to the advisory committee.

Financial Services CouncilAndrew LandmanBryce DohertyElizabeth HastilowGeoff LloydJen DriscollAlex WadeAndrew TobinBrett ClarkBrett JollieChris DurackDamien MuDavid BryantFrank KolimagoGarry MulcahyJames MacNevinJodie HampshireJohn McMurdoJustin CowperKathy VincentMatthew DrennanMatthew HarrisonNick FelsNick HamiltonPaul RohanRachel FarrelRichard Brandweiner
