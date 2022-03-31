FSC announces new chief executive

Acting chief executive Blake Briggs has been appointed to the top job, following the completion of an executive search process.

Briggs worked for the FSC for seven years before heading to Westpac in 2018. He returned to the industry body in 2020 as deputy chief executive and has been in the acting role for the past three months.

FSC chair, president pacific region and Mercer Australia, chief executive David Bryant congratulated Briggs on his appointment.

"The FSC board welcomes Blake to his new position," Bryant said.

"Blake has proven he is a strong leader for the FSC who has a commitment to the organisation's mission of delivering a financially secure future for all Australians.

"Under Blake's policy leadership the FSC has been an advocate for reforms that will deliver a more competitive, efficient, and growing financial services sector that delivers high quality products to Australian consumers."

FSC co-chair and AllianceBernstein Australia chief executive Jen Driscoll added: "The FSC is a leading voice for the funds management, life insurance, financial advice, and superannuation sectors and under Blake's stewardship we look forward to the FSC continuing to be a strong advocate for the industry."