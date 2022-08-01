FSC announces dual board appointment

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has appointed seasoned executives Renato Mota and Alison Telfer to its board.

Collectively, the pair boast more than 40 years of experience in financial services.

As chief executive of Insignia Financial, the FSC said Mota's strength is in "blending deep strategic insights with hands-on experience in business leadership and execution".

He has been responsible for leading Insignia Financial's transformation strategy, including the acquisition of MLC and its historic rebrand from IOOF.

Prior to Insignia Financial, Mota worked for Rothschild and NAB in corporate finance roles with a focus on mergers and acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Telfer has held a range of roles within the industry spanning through product development, strategy, and client distribution to legal and government affairs.

She brings these skills in leading UBS Asset Management to partner with clients and industry to create better financial outcomes and positive impact beyond returns.

Prior to UBS Asset Management, Telfer was BlackRock Asset Management's chief operating officer for Australasia and was executive sponsor for BlackRock's Philanthropic Committee and Women's Initiative Australasia.

FSC chair David Bryant said that Mota and Telfer's appointments reflect the senior industry leadership the FSC brings to help the government and regulators solve common public policy challenges.

"Renato and Alison bring to the board extensive knowledge and experience that further strengthens the FSC's contribution to the national debate to the benefit of financial services consumers," Bryant said.

"Renato and Alison share the FSC's commitment to a more competitive, efficient, and growing financial services sector that delivers high quality products for Australian consumers."

Mota said: "I am pleased to take on the role as director of the FSC board as we work together to improve the long-term financial wellbeing for all Australians."

Telfer added: "I look forward to working with the FSC board to support representation of our members and to shape a world class financial services industry that serves all Australians well."