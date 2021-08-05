FS Power50: Final days to nominate

There is only two days left to get your nominations in for the 2021 FS Power50, celebrating the most influential financial advisers in Australia today.

The FS Power50 recognises the 50 most influential financial advisers, as voted by Financial Standard readers. So far, we have received close to 150 nominations.

Once nominations close at 5pm on Friday, August 6, the nominations will be vetted by the Financial Standard editorial team and a shortlist determined, before progressing to the voting stage. Voting will open on Monday, August 16.

For the Power50, Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of the financial advice industry.

We are looking for advisers who have actively participated in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

The Power50 range from those that are active within industry associations to those that boast a strong social media following. They are well known and respected among their peers, viewed as role models in the way they conduct their professional practice.

They are also successful business owners, award-winners, policy influencers, mentors, and financial educators.

