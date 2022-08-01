Newspaper icon
Investment

Frontier opens Japan office

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 1 AUG 2022   12:52PM

The asset consultant has established its first offshore office, with a new base in Tokyo expected to propel its desired growth in Asian markets.

Frontier has been operating in Japan for the last eight years but will now have an on-the-ground presence, working with the asset owners the consultant has developed relationships with in that time.

Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said it's these relationships that have made the firm confident that a local presence will be well received. Another driver is increased interest from Asian asset owners in real estate and infrastructure opportunities as well as the reputation that Australia's institutional investors have worldwide.

The office will be led by Yuichi Alex Takayama as head of Japan. Takayama brings more than 25 years' experience in business development, portfolio management and research analysis across Japan, the US and UK. Takayama will also be focused on driving opportunities in other Asian nations, including the Republic of Korea, Frontier said.

"It's a great sign of confidence that someone of Alex's standing and experience is keen to be a part of bringing a new institutional-grade advice offering into the Japanese market. We are delighted he is joining our team and we look forward to working with new partners we believe Alex will introduce us to," Polson said.

"Asset owners in Asia have a strong interest in real estate and infrastructure opportunities, yet don't typically have a lot of history investing in these sectors globally. Frontier has a two-decade strong reputation in these areas and is considered by many to be the pre-eminent adviser in the real assets space in Australia so, along with our unconflicted advice model, we think we have a lot to offer."

Also commenting, Takayama said Frontier's commitment to Japan and genuine interest in the market is something he is proud to lead.

"I am impressed by the dealings I have had with Frontier over several years now and I believe the Japanese market will see the value their particular advice and business model, along with their experience, will bring," he said.

Elsewhere, Frontier added that it hopes to announce a new client win in New Zealand in the coming weeks. This would be its second client across the ditch, having secured a retainer with Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust last year, its first overseas client.

